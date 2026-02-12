Visionary Leadership Behind AlgaeTree™ -- Director Sameer Sagar and Shakti Sagar with the Real- World Model"

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 11: As the climate crisis intensifies, carbon reduction is no longer a distant policy goal, it has become an immediate urban necessity. Cities today are responsible for the majority of global emissions, while also housing populations most vulnerable to air pollution. Rising carbon concentrations, deteriorating air quality, and shrinking green spaces have exposed a critical gap: traditional environmental solutions are struggling to scale within dense urban environments. Addressing this challenge, Mushroom World Group has launched Algae Tree™, a climate tech initiative that transforms one of nature's oldest life forms microalgae into modern climate infrastructure. The project represents a shift in thinking: from treating nature as scenery to deploying it as technology.

The Urban Carbon Challenge Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels have climbed beyond 420 ppm, a level unseen in human history, while nitrogen oxides, sulphur compounds, and fine particulate matter continue to exceed safe thresholds across major cities. In India alone, rapid urbanisation, transport expansion, and industrial activity have compounded the problem, leaving city planners with limited room, and limited time to respond. "Most climate solutions were never designed for cities," says a senior official at Mushroom World Group. "They assume land availability, long growth cycles, or controlled industrial environments. Urban reality is very different." Tree plantations remain essential to long-term ecological balance, but in congested city corridors, their impact is constrained by space, maintenance challenges, and slow maturation. Mechanical air purifiers, on the other hand, consume energy, operate indoors, and do little to address carbon itself.

Learning From Nature's Most Efficient Systems Microalgae have sustained life on Earth for billions of years and are responsible for producing a significant share of the planet's oxygen. Their natural efficiency, resilience, and ability to thrive in high-carbon environments make them uniquely suited for climate intervention. AlgaeTree TM applies this biological intelligence to urban design, using living microalgae housed within engineered photobioreactors that actively absorb carbon dioxide from ambient air while releasing oxygen through photosynthesis. "We didn't invent a new organism," explains a member of the AlgaetreeTM development team. "We studied how nature already regulates carbon and asked how that process could be amplified, monitored, and deployed where pollution is highest."

"The Minds Behind AlgaetreeTM: The Mushroom World Group Team of Visionary Researchers, Engineers, and Innovators Driving CO₂ Capture Solutions. From Passive Greenery to Active Climate Infrastructure Unlike passive green cover, Algaetree™ functions continuously, adapting to changing environmental conditions through intelligent monitoring systems. It is designed to operate in polluted, high-traffic locations, roadsides, transport hubs, campuses, and industrial zones, where conventional solutions are least effective. Each installation acts as a localized carbon-reducing and air-cleaning node, helping improve the immediate microenvironment while contributing to broader sustainability goals. What sets the initiative apart is its infrastructure-first mindset: -Compact, modular design suitable for dense urban settings -Renewable energy operation with minimal external inputs

- Measurable, data-driven environmental performance -Compatibility with existing city layouts and public spaces "Cities rely on infrastructure that works every day without fail," notes a Mushroom world group spokesperson. "Our approach was to make climate action just as reliable." Closing the Carbon Loop Beyond reducing emissions in the air, AlgaetreeTM also addresses what happens after carbon is captured. The absorbed carbon is stored within algal biomass, creating opportunities for reuse in sustainable materials, agriculture inputs, or bio-based applications. This circular approach positions carbon not merely as a pollutant to be removed, but as a resource to be responsibly managed, aligning environmental impact with economic possibility.

Supporting India's Climate Commitments The AlgaetreeTM initiative aligns with India's broader sustainability roadmap, including Net Zero ambitions, urban air-quality improvement programmes, and smart city development goals. By making climate action visible at street level, the project helps bridge the gap between policy commitments and on-ground impact. "Climate responsibility cannot remain abstract," the team emphasises. "When people can see and experience cleaner air, climate action becomes real." When Nature Becomes Technology At its core, AlgaetreeTM reflects Mushroom World Group's guiding philosophy: the future of climate technology lies not in overpowering nature, but in learning from it. As cities search for scalable, resilient, and future-ready solutions, the initiative offers a compelling alternative, one where biology, engineering, and urban life work together.

"We are not replacing forests or ecosystems," the group concludes. "We are extending nature's ability to heal, into the very heart of our cities." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)