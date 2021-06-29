Built for Learning - MakeMyLabs making waves in tech-skilling space with pre-configured labs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Planning a Remote learning program for employees comes with its unique set of challenges. One of them is creating a hands-on environment for enabling learning by doing.

MakeMyLabs is solving this challenge for the industry through its 'ready-to-learn labs' which provide the users pre-configured environments needed to practice on the technologies they are learning.

Usually, Tech labs provide the users virtual machines with required specifications to work on a certain technology. They act as alternate infrastructure which users can access from anywhere. These labs are useful during remote learning to ensure every learner can experiment and learn.

MakeMyLabs takes the labs to another level by customizing and configuring the virtual sandbox environments fully with no overhead of installation. The learners can start their projects with just a click. Multiple learners with multiple learning paths have pre-loaded programs on their provisioned labs which streamlines the process and ensures standard learning outcomes across all cohorts geographically.

"Flexibility and ease of use are the biggest factors why MakeMyLabs fits seamlessly with the L & D plans of our clients," said Keshava Raju, founder of MakeMyLabs. He further added, "Design thinking is the crux of all operational nuances - the solutions we design are in line with the learning experience design. We go beyond providing our clients with just a solution; We offer support round the clock too. In products involving tech, learners might need support while they are working, and that too just-in-time. That's why at MakeMyLabs, you don't chat with a bot but with qualified experts who ensure speedy resolution of issues so that learning is never disrupted. At times technology is better with a human touch."

Customization and human touch are so important now that all of us work and learn from home. MakeMyLabs got those right and therefore is emerging to be the favoured Tech Labs solution for modern workplaces.

"With technology evolving rapidly, time is of the essence to move at the speed of business. With Learning continuity as an assurance, we plan to reduce overheads of time in every step of the L & D process, wherein enterprises focus on learning and leave the rest to us," said Keshava Raju, on the evolution of their solutions.

