BulkDataProvider Launches AI-Powered B2B Sales Intelligence Platform as an Alternative to Global Data Providers

VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14: Review India Software and Advertising Pvt Ltd, the company behind BulkDataProvider.com, has announced the launch of its AI-powered B2B sales intelligence platform designed to help businesses access verified business data, automate outreach campaigns, and identify high-value prospects. The platform introduces a suite of AI-powered tools including Data2Sales AI, LeadGenius AI, EmailFlow AI, along with a global contributor initiative called "Earn with AI Data." BulkDataProvider positions itself as a cost-effective alternative to leading global B2B data platforms such as Apollo.io, ZoomInfo, Lusha, and Cognism by combining verified datasets, AI-powered lead intelligence, and marketing automation in a single ecosystem.

AI-Driven Sales Intelligence for Modern Businesses Sales intelligence platforms have become essential tools for companies looking to discover prospects and build targeted outreach campaigns. However, many startups and mid-size businesses face challenges with high subscription costs and limited data flexibility when using global B2B data providers. BulkDataProvider aims to address this gap by offering affordable access to verified B2B datasets combined with AI-driven automation tools that help businesses launch campaigns faster and reduce lead acquisition costs. The platform enables organizations to: * Discover targeted B2B leads across multiple industries * Filter prospects using advanced firmographic targeting * Preview datasets before purchasing * Launch automated marketing campaigns quickly

These capabilities allow businesses to build highly targeted prospect lists and improve outreach efficiency. AI Modules Powering the Platform BulkDataProvider integrates several AI-driven modules designed to simplify lead generation and marketing automation. Data2Sales AI enables businesses to access industry-specific datasets and launch automated marketing campaigns across multiple channels including email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram. LeadGenius AI helps sales teams discover verified contacts, remove duplicate records, validate email addresses, and apply AI-based lead scoring to prioritize prospects most likely to convert. EmailFlow AI enables companies to run personalized email campaigns at scale using AI-generated messaging and predictive analytics. The platform also supports Bring-Your-Own SMTP infrastructure, allowing businesses to integrate services such as Amazon SES, Mailgun, SendGrid, Gmail, and Outlook for improved deliverability and sender reputation management.

Earn with AI Data: Contributor Marketplace BulkDataProvider has also introduced "Earn with AI Data," a contributor marketplace designed to address the rapidly growing demand for AI training datasets. Through this program, individuals can earn rewards by submitting datasets such as: * Chat conversations and Q & A dialogues * Voice recordings and speech samples * Audio transcription datasets * Multilingual and regional language datasets All submissions undergo AI-based quality verification before being approved for AI training use. Approved contributors receive weekly payouts through UPI, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, making the platform accessible to contributors worldwide. The initiative provides a flexible income opportunity for students, freelancers, homemakers, and working professionals, allowing them to contribute datasets with minimal time commitment.

Founder Statement "Our mission is to make verified B2B data and AI-driven sales automation accessible to businesses of all sizes," said Raja Patel, Founder of BulkDataProvider. "We are building a scalable ecosystem where companies can discover high-quality leads while individuals contribute datasets that help train smarter AI systems." About BulkDataProvider BulkDataProvider is a global B2B data intelligence and AI automation platform operated by Review India Software and Advertising Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Kolkata, India. The platform provides verified business datasets, AI-powered sales intelligence tools, marketing automation solutions, and a contributor marketplace for AI training datasets, helping businesses discover prospects, automate outreach, and accelerate sales growth.

For more information, visit: https://bulkdataprovider.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)