Buy gadgets with Crypto? Cash Pay makes grand entry in India

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): CashPay Group, headquartered in the UAE with offices in India and Thailand has announced the launch of its e-commerce solution platform built using blockchain technology. CashPay Shop is going to take the e-retail world by storm. With Buy two, Get one FREE offer on premium products like the iPhone, iPad and Macbook.

By the year 2021, the global retail e-commerce sales are going to touch about $5 trillion and in another two decades, almost 95 per cent of the world's shoppers will be using the online marketplace.

CashPay Shop is already active and has started accepting orders on its e-commerce marketplace called the CashPay Shop. CashPay is running a beta version but its products are built to service the current and future needs from every point of view of the e-commerce world. The primary offerings or products that CashPay Group offer are the CashPay Shop (Online Marketplace), CashPay EZ (Payment Gateway) and CashPayPassport (Merchant Wallet). The company has also launched the CashPay token (USD CPZ), a utility token that powers the CashPay ecosystem.

With seasoned and multi-cultural leadership, AraashMedhi, Chief Executive Officer, CashPayGroup plans to take CashPay to the very top of the e-commerce and blockchain technology sphere. As he states, "With the growth in e-commerce technology when I was introduced to the world of Blockchain, I realised the tremendous potential it has if connected in the right way. At CashPay, our motive is to help consumers, producers and businesses save time, money and to guarantee their safety - it is a win-win for all."

CashPay Group plans to introduce a wide range of products to their list. As of now - electronics, accessories, smart wearables, smartphones, video games etc are a part of the e-commerce shop that is powered by the USD CPZ token. Strategic partnerships with top producers and brands are already underway that shall see a lot of big names become a part of this revolutionary blockchain project.

