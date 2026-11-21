VMPL New Delhi [India], November 21: Capital Trade Links Limited (BSE: 538476) delivered a profit for the second quarter in a row in Q2 of FY27 on the back of an increase in interest income and revenue. The non-banking financial company from Delhi is also expanding its business beyond lending by creating more subsidiaries that offer services and asset leasing, thus diversifying its business operations. The consolidated net profit was Rs2.73 crore for the second quarter, up 19.1 per cent from the corresponding period of last year, when it was Rs2.29 crore. The revenue from operations increased 38.2 per cent to Rs7.38 crore from Rs5.34 crore. Operating revenue was mainly from interest income, which was Rs5.95 crore, underscoring the impact of the lending business on the quarter.

Investment activity was also a positive contributor to earnings, with an investment gain of Rs0.97 crore against a loss of Rs0.32 crore a year ago. This followed a net profit in the first quarter of Rs2.81 crore on total income of Rs8.23 crore, thus finishing the first half of FY27 with a net profit of roughly Rs5.54 crore. The figures show profitability in both quarters, but the investment earnings are relevant in considering the composition and consistency of overall earnings. Capital Trade Links was incorporated in December 1984, registered as an NBFC with the RBI in 2001 and has been listed on the BSE since 2014. The non-deposit-taking lender offers personal loans, business financing for working capital and expansion, loans against property and vehicle loans. It is involved in lending activities such as e-rickshaw financing, a part of last-mile transportation that supports small operators and self-employment.

The company's loan book is around Rs180 crore, and its assets under management are said to have grown at a CAGR of about 55 per cent over the past five years. Nearly 40 per cent of its equity is held by promoters, with none of their shares pledged. The reported operating margins are more than 70 per cent, and the return on capital employed is around 8.3 per cent. These measures offer further context for considering its growth and operating performance. More recently, the company acquired a controlling 51 per cent stake in Rhythms Industries. Another subsidiary, Capital Green Dynamic Solution, has started contributing service revenue. The company incorporated Rent works Services India as a wholly owned subsidiary on 3 November 2026. These moves expand the group's business footprint, but their future impact will depend on execution, scale and continued commercial activity.

The stock is also recovering from its reported 52-week low of Rs 14.30. It had been trading around the Rs28-29 band in September but settled at around Rs 22 in early November, only to surge back to the Rs25-26 range following its quarterly results. As per the price levels mentioned, the Rs 21-22 price zone is a recent support level, while Rs 28-29 and the mentioned 52-week high of Rs 32.24 are resistance levels to watch. These technical factors don't indicate future price trends. Capital Trade Links' latest results highlight better revenue in the quarter and ongoing profitability as its business grows. Lending growth, asset quality, funding costs and subsidiary execution will be key factors for future performance. This article is intended for information only and should not be construed as an investment tip or a recommendation to engage in transactions in securities.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Share prices quoted are indicative. Readers should consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser before making investment decisions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)