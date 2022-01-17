CardByte launches contact management and business networking app to revolutionize businesses

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): CardByte, a contactless contact management and business networking company, steps foot in the Indian market to disrupt businesses and elevate the number game for individuals and organizations.

The venture is a card-based networking and contact management platform for individuals and companies that are driven and regulated with proprietary AI-integrated management systems.

Not only is the company bridging the gap by launching an application to stay in touch with one's contact but also staying environmentally conscious of its choices. CardByte's digital-only model aims to reduce the paper print across the globe and prevent deforestation for manual contact cards and networking.

Reinstating a new normal with its digital services and features, CardByte aims to aid individuals, enterprises and companies that can't afford fancy, hefty-priced automated solutions for contact management and regulation.

It further assists people in managing and arranging contacts; scanning, finding, and updating contacts in real-time for immediate help and increases the overall productivity of individuals, clients/ businesses. In addition to this, CardByte is helping people to stay connected and updated with their network.

CardByte intends to take the sector by storm with its features and services including contact directory with organizer to organize contacts by industry, profession, and build one's business and professional network, online/offline sharing of business cards, AI-powered online/offline card scanner, enabling discovery to help people explore known contacts and get connected to mutual contacts and maintaining privacy to have complete control over your information.

Commenting on the launch, Navinn Kapur, Co-founder & Director of Scientia Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, "CardByte is our effort to revolutionise the way people manage their contacts. Helping businesses grow accurate contact information and periodic upgrades with time, I see people understanding the perks of organising their contact book digitally and regulating their connections to network better even in this low touch economy. CardByte is not only something that helps people organise their contacts at the tip of their finger but also respects their privacy and confidentiality while being easy-to-use. It helps the customers in structuring their contacts digitally, network socially along and enable them to take control of their data while allowing seamless integration of all their information in our AI Directory."

He further added, "CardByte is meant to be a part of your routine, making you come back to it every time you need help with your contacts or your social circle. With the launch of the app, we further envision to introduce the enterprise version of the product soon this year and enable our customers to have experience Augmented Reality and conversational AI through our product."

