VMPL New Delhi [India], April 14: In an era where career choices are increasingly shaped by societal expectations, rapid technological change, and global uncertainty, Careers Decode Blueprint: Designing Paths, Building Futures by Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh and Richa Dahiya emerges as one of the most honest and comprehensive career guides to come out of India in recent times. The book carries a Preface by Mr. Dhanendra Kumar -- Founding Chairman of the Competition Commission of India | Chairman, Competition Advisory Services (India) LLP | Former Executive Director for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, The World Bank | Former Secretary to the Government of India -- a distinction that reflects both the institutional depth and the national significance of the work.

THE AUTHORS Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh -- entrepreneur, TEDx Speaker, Honorary Doctorate holder, IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni, and former government banking officer -- brings to this book a journey that has crossed multiple professional worlds. From clearing competitive government examinations across India's banking and insurance sectors, to working in leadership and technology roles across some of India's leading companies, to building ventures in sustainable fashion and education, to speaking on the TEDx stage at the University of Delhi -- his insights emerge from lived experience rather than theory. Co-authored by Richa Dahiya -- educator, National Gymnastics player, and strategist with over fourteen years of experience across classrooms, boardrooms, and national broadcast studios -- the book speaks with equal credibility to the student standing at a crossroads and the professional seeking redirection.

Together, they bring a rare combination of discipline, empathy, and real-world perspective to a conversation that India's youth desperately needs. THE BOOK What if the path you are on was chosen for you -- by expectation, by pressure, by a system that was never designed with your genuine development in mind? That is the question at the heart of Careers Decode Blueprint -- and it is a question that resonates deeply across the length and breadth of India today. The book addresses what conventional education leaves entirely unanswered -- how to understand oneself deeply, how to navigate the skill economy, how to explore careers across government service, entrepreneurship, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence, and how to design a professional life aligned not just with market demand but with individual purpose and authentic strength.

"This book exists to help every young Indian answer that question honestly -- and build something real from that answer," said Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh. "Every person carries unrealised potential. This book exists because potential, left unguided, is the world's greatest waste," added Richa Dahiya. ALIGNED WITH VIKSIT BHARAT 2047 Careers Decode Blueprint is deeply and deliberately aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 -- a fully developed India by the centenary of independence, with India's youth at the absolute centre of that national transformation. The book recognises that the most significant career opportunities available to young Indians today are simultaneously the most nationally important ones. A young professional building careers in clean energy, healthcare, education, technology, or financial inclusion is not merely advancing their own life -- they are contributing directly to the India that PM Modi has articulated as the defining national aspiration of our generation.

In this spirit, Careers Decode Blueprint dedicates substantial content to amplifying the extraordinary ecosystem of support that the Government of India has built for its youth -- an ecosystem that, tragically, most young Indians are entirely unaware of. The book maps in comprehensive detail the hundreds of government schemes, programmes, scholarships, and platforms available to young Indians -- from the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Startup India to the Atal Innovation Mission, PM Internship Scheme, Khelo India Scholarship, and the National Career Service Portal. It covers the complete competitive examination landscape across UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways, and Defence. It documents youth-specific initiatives under the Yuva schemes, the IndiaAI Mission, and the government's commitment to digital empowerment.

"The Government of India has built one of the most comprehensive ecosystems of youth support in the world. This book exists to ensure that ecosystem does not go to waste -- that every young Indian who needs these resources can find them, understand them, and use them," said Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh. The authors believe that when young Indians build careers with awareness of both their own potential and the national vision they are contributing to, they do not just build successful professional lives -- they become active participants in India's most extraordinary chapter. DISTINGUISHED RECOGNITION Since its completion, the book has received warm and generous appreciation from distinguished individuals across government, defence, business, technology, academia, and the arts -- figures whose own careers represent the very breadth of possibility that this book maps for its readers.

Their encouragement has been a profound validation -- not just of the book itself, but of the belief that honest, practical, and deeply human career guidance is something India genuinely needs right now. The authors are deeply grateful to every individual who read the manuscript and offered their reflection, their wisdom, and their goodwill. A RESOURCE FOR INDIA'S FUTURE Careers Decode Blueprint stands apart from conventional career guides through its extraordinary breadth -- covering India's most comprehensive competitive examination directory, government schemes for youth, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals mapped to career paths, international career guidance, and a first-of-its-kind dedicated section on careers in sports and music.

It is designed not merely as a book to be read once, but as a companion to be returned to across the different stages of a professional life -- from the first career decision to mid-career pivots to long-term purpose alignment. As India stands at the threshold of becoming the world's third largest economy -- with nearly half its population under 25 -- and as PM Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision calls upon every young Indian to contribute consciously to national transformation -- books like this are not just timely. They are essential. Careers Decode Blueprint: Designing Paths, Building Futures is available now across all major online and retail bookstores.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)