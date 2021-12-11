CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams Has Got Finished Today: Next Steps to Prepare For CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE Term 1 exam is over and it is time to get started with the preparation of Term 2 exams. Students need to get a few things very clear about the term 2 exams before starting preparation.

CBSE term 2 exams will be conducted in the months of March-April in 2022. Term 2 exams will be conducted descriptively for 2 hours for every subject, unlike the term 1 exams.

In case, the exams of term 2 won't be feasible to take in the offline mode due to Covid-19. Then CBSE will conduct the exam in the MCQ format for 90 minutes.

The rationalized syllabus for term 2 is already available on the official website of CBSE. Students can easily visit the website and refer to the syllabus to start with their preparation.

Steps to prepare for CBSE Term 2 exams 2022

Students who want to excel in the term 2 board exams need to focus on their studies from day one. Following a step-wise approach will help the students excel in their board exams.

1. Get familiar with the rationalized syllabus

Students should go through the rationalized syllabus provided on the official website of CBSE. This will help them to get a clear picture of the syllabus that they need to cover in this duration of 3-4 months.

2. Design a study routine from the starting

There are many students observed who don't pay attention to the syllabus when it is going on and start their preparation in the last few weeks.

This robs the students of the chance to gain in-depth knowledge of the subject. It is always advised to start the preparation at the earliest to avoid any last-minute doubts.

If the students will design an achievable study plan from the starting of the term, then it will not only motivate them, but will also make their concepts crystal clear with the advent of time.

3. Question banks are a great asset

Students need to understand the difference between the question banks and sample papers to accelerate their preparation.

Question banks are the largest pool of questions that will cover all the important questions of the subject. In addition to that, it will help to gain concept clarity in a better fashion.

But, the sample papers are used for the practice. Once the student is done with the entire preparation then, it's time to go for sample papers.

But, question banks are something that students should grab at the starting of the term. This will help the students prepare in the direction of the exam and stay tuned with the exam pattern. If you plan your exams from now, you can go with Oswaal CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Question Bank for Board Exams 2022 and you will get:

Strictly as per the Term-II syllabus for Board 2022 Exams(March-April)

* Includes questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions

* Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-

- Stand- Alone MCQs,

- MCQs based on Assertion-Reason

-Case-based MCQs.

* Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions

* Revision Notes for in-depth study

* Modified & Empowered Mind Maps & Mnemonics for quick learning

* Practice Papers for better understanding of Exam Pattern

* Concept videos for blended learning (Science & Maths only)

4. Practice answer writing

After the term 1 exams, students don't have much practice of answer writing. And the term 2 exams will be descriptive ones, so students need to buckle up their writing speed to complete the exam in time.

As soon as the students start preparing for term 2, they should start practicing answer writing simultaneously. This will help the students understand how to manage time and exam pressure.

Final Thoughts

CBSE term 2 exams 2022 will just come in the blink of an eye. So, students should start preparing for the exams at the earliest if they want to achieve excellent results in the board exams.

If a step-wise approach is followed from the very first day of the term, it will help the students to perform exceptionally well for the exams. So, students should now focus on term 2 exams.

