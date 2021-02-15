CBSE, ICSE Board Exams get closer! Five easy ways for teachers to achieve 100 pc result

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/Mediawire): While CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet has been announced, the students of the CISCE Board still await any such announcement. CBSE Board Exams 2021 will begin from 4th May. For class 10th, the last exam will be held on June 07 and for class 12th, the exams will conclude on June 11.

Not just for students, it is a crucial time for teachers as well. Given below are some significant points to note for teachers to make the most of the time left.

Here are 5 things teachers should include in the preparation routine to alleviate stress and help students obtain desired results in CBSE ICSE board examinations2021.

1. Filter all-important questions from every chapter of every subject

CBSE ICSE Board Examination 2021 will be starting in just three months. In this crucial time, teachers should help the students in filtering important questions as per the examination pattern, from every chapter of every subject. Teachers should prepare subject-wise and chapter-wise lists of questions that have been and have high chances of re-appearing in the Boards. This will provide a finite structure for the students to undergo quick revision before exams.

2. Encourage solving Previous Years' Question Papers

Assuming that the students must have completed the syllabus for each subject, it is time to channelise all the energy towards revision. Teachers should promote and encourage their students to solve Previous Years' Question Papers to understand the format and sort of questions that have been asked through the years.

3. Prepare and Circulate a Common Mistakes Chart

There are some common errors that most students commit during the board exams, from failing to label organs in Biology to missing formulas and units in Math or Physics and end up losing marks. Starting with language-based subjects like English to numerical-based subjects like Math and Science, teachers are advised to educate and introduce students with 'Commonly Made Mistakes' to help them avoid such errors in the final exams.

4. Conduct Doubt Solving Sessions

It is suggested that the teachers should conduct a 30 to 45 minutes long doubt-solving session at least twice a week. This will be more possible now as the Schools are gradually starting to open. This will help the students clear their doubts and prepare more efficiently. These sessions can be arranged in groups of 5 to 10 students, as per the teacher's bandwidth. Since offline classes have been affected in the last year, it will be a healthy activity for both teachers and students.

5. Conducting regular assessments

After completing the syllabus and going through all the additional study material, self-assessment comes as the next most important step to securing good marks. Teachers should involve their students in solving at least 4 Sample Papers of each subject, every week. Sample Papers help the students analyse their answers, identify mistakes, and rectify them to avoid errors in final exams.

Conclusion

Students have very little time left to practice and revise and the teachers have very little time to prepare the students for D-Day. Under such a crucial and pressurising situation, teachers should help the students by using the right study-resources. Given above are 5 important aspects of final preparation that can be looked upon by the teachers to assist students.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)