CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

You would like to read
- Angel Broking's Prabhakar Tiwari re-designated as Chief Growth Officer
- Dr Rajani Dable was awarded for Best Multi Specialty Dental Hospital/Clinic and for Excellence in Dental Implantology in 5th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai
- Teamonk Global's specialty teas sales peak during COVID-19 on the back of global consciousness for healthy lifestyle
- INOX Air Products bags contract from ArcelorMittal for air separation unit at Hazira Plant
- Nurture your infant plants with Plantic
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): CEAT Specialty conducted a two day COVID-19 vaccination camp at its Ambernath plant to inoculate its employees and customers. The camp saw an enthusiastic participation and a total of 305 people were inoculated.
Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, said, "It has always been our endeavor to ensure safety of all our stakeholders. We have faced a tough second wave, but all our employees, customers and supplier partners have shown tremendous grit. We felt it was our moral responsibility to ensure their safety by getting them vaccinated."
CEAT has always aimed to create a healthy and safe environment for all its employees. Right from the beginning of the pandemic, CEAT has enacted strict safety measures in all its plants, and the employees have done an excellent job of following these protocols. Also, regular testing of employees has been ensured at all the plants. This has resulted in zero plant shutdowns and agility in servicing customers' needs.
CEAT's supply chain team has worked tirelessly to ensure that tyres reach the customers in the shortest possible time. Not only have the plants been operating at optimal capacity, CEAT is also in the process of increasing the production capacity of its Ambernath plant to 3 times of the current levels. This will further reduce the lead times and help cater the increased demand.
CEAT Specialty is a division of CEAT Ltd., focusing on OHT (off highway tyres). CEAT Specialty offers a wide range of OHT tyres for various segments like farming, mining, industrial and construction equipment.
For more information, please visit, (www.ceatspecialty.com/in).
RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of US$ 3.4 Billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation led technology businesses.
For more information, please visit, (www.rpggroup.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor