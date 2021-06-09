CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): CEAT Specialty conducted a two day COVID-19 vaccination camp at its Ambernath plant to inoculate its employees and customers. The camp saw an enthusiastic participation and a total of 305 people were inoculated.

Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, said, "It has always been our endeavor to ensure safety of all our stakeholders. We have faced a tough second wave, but all our employees, customers and supplier partners have shown tremendous grit. We felt it was our moral responsibility to ensure their safety by getting them vaccinated."

CEAT has always aimed to create a healthy and safe environment for all its employees. Right from the beginning of the pandemic, CEAT has enacted strict safety measures in all its plants, and the employees have done an excellent job of following these protocols. Also, regular testing of employees has been ensured at all the plants. This has resulted in zero plant shutdowns and agility in servicing customers' needs.

CEAT's supply chain team has worked tirelessly to ensure that tyres reach the customers in the shortest possible time. Not only have the plants been operating at optimal capacity, CEAT is also in the process of increasing the production capacity of its Ambernath plant to 3 times of the current levels. This will further reduce the lead times and help cater the increased demand.

CEAT Specialty is a division of CEAT Ltd., focusing on OHT (off highway tyres). CEAT Specialty offers a wide range of OHT tyres for various segments like farming, mining, industrial and construction equipment.

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of US$ 3.4 Billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation led technology businesses.

