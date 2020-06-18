Celebrate International Yoga Day with JKYog: Biggest festival for wellness enthusiasts

The United Nations International Day of Yoga is celebrated on 21st June. The UN mentions that during COVID-19, "Yoga is a powerful tool to deal with the stress of uncertainty and isolation, as well as to maintain physical well-being".

The 2020 UN International Day of Yoga Theme is Yoga at Home and Yoga with the Family.

Recognizing this, JKYog is organizing the first-ever free, online, week-long International Festival of Yoga from June 20th-26th via #JKYogOnline.

Yoga at Home and Yoga with the Family

In keeping with the theme of Yoga at Home and Yoga with the family, customized Yoga workshops are being offered for all age groups.

Marika Torok, an experienced US-based Yoga instructor with JKYog, has a passion for helping teenagers and children with special needs to express their joy and potential through Yoga.

"JKYog is an organization that truly invests in youth. Our youth are our future. One of the biggest gifts, we can give to our youth as parents and teachers are to equip them with the tools to face adversity, to deal with whatever challenges or obstacles come their way. Teens face their own unique challenges: from their growing and changing physical bodies and minds, the mounting pressures of studies and conformity, new freedom and responsibilities. Through Yoga they can develop a toolbox for focus, health, success, and happiness like no other and achieve well beyond their wildest expectations," she shared.

The multiple Yoga workshops offered at the event include Yoga for working professionals to deal with the unique stresses of working from home.

During COVID-19 lockdown, parents of young children must juggle family responsibilities, work, and daily chores. While working from home has its benefits, for many of us, it is worse than expected. Boundaries between work and leisure have reduced and people find themselves always online.

Staring at laptops and phones all day takes a physical and mental toll. As hours meld into days and weeks, we forget to schedule exercise and fresh air.

The JKYog International Festival of Yoga offers meditation, subtle body relaxation, and lunchtime Yoga sessions to relax and rejuvenate the body and mind.

Spreading Holistic Health - Nearly 100 plus hours of free high-quality sessions

The World Health Organization defines health as "A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."

Accordingly, the event features nearly 100 plus hours in free seminars and workshops by world-renowned, award-winning experts in diet, complementary and alternative medicine, western medicine, and yoga.

Dr Smita Naram, global Ayurveda authority, is the Founder of Ayurveda giant Ayushakti and one of the speakers. She has helped nearly 1.5 million people achieve good health, immunity, energy and powerful memory and is an authority in ancient healing solutions.

Naturopathy is another area of focus at the festival. Dr Smita Sundararaman, Founder of NatureHealz, and winner of the ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India) 2018 award for Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year has been a leader in the field of naturopathy.

Her own remarkable experience of recovering from severe health problems through naturopathy has inspired her to transform many people to tap into the self-healing power of the body and use natural remedies.

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer in the world. Dr Funmi-Apatanku Onayemi, another speaker, has been a cancer population's researcher for over three decades and has inspired many women to overcome the fear of Breast Cancer - fear that has led to alarming rates of avoidable breast cancer deaths.

This indicates that our thoughts and state of mind are inextricably connected with our physical wellness too.

Yoga for the Body, Mind, and Soul - JKYog's system of Yoga

"Our mission at JKYog is to give the gift of physical, mental, and spiritual wellness to as many people as possible, to give them the tools to lead a happy, healthy, and successful life," shared Shreya Bhat, JKYog President.

The event features classes by experienced, prominent Yoga masters such as Dr Maruti Gadavalli, David Romero (Professor of Yoga at USC, CEO and President of 'The Yogi DR'), Crissy Luna and Sasy Cacace.

For centuries, the ancient Indian tradition of Yoga has been practiced to enhance physical and mental wellness and more than anything else, as a way of life. Karma Yoga, Gyan Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Hatha Yoga, and Ashtanga Yoga are popular yogic systems.

"A true Yogic practice addresses all aspects of our personality. The Vedas say that we are not just a bunch of chemicals called this body. Our personality has got five sheaths or layers to it. Any disease then needs to be tackled in all these five layers. Yoga means Union of the individual consciousness with the Supreme Consciousness. When that Yog happens, everything in your personality will become aligned to give you good health at the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual levels," stressed Swami Mukundananda, keynote speaker for the event, Founder of the yogic system, "Yoga for the Body, Mind, and Soul", an international authority on mind management.

With so much to offer for people from all walks of life, the JKYog International Festival of Yoga is a wonderful way to celebrate the true spirit of Yoga.

Visit www.jkyog.org/international-festival-of-yoga for details.

