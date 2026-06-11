PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, recently hosted the second edition of its flagship Global Capability Center (GCC) leadership event, CGI Elevate 2026. The event brought together industry leaders, GCC heads, technology experts, analysts and ecosystem partners to discuss the evolution of Global Capability Centers in an AI-first business landscape.

- CGI Elevate brought together industry leaders to explore how AI-first, outcome-driven GCCs are evolving into engines of innovation and strategic advantage

Centered on the theme of business outcomes over scale, CGI Elevate 2026 served as a platform for industry leaders to exchange perspectives on how organizations can harness AI to transform GCCs into strategic drivers of innovation, agility and enterprise value. Conversations explored how next-generation GCCs are reshaping talent, engineering, innovation and enterprise decision-making, while highlighting the importance of execution, governance and ecosystem collaboration in translating AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.