Chandigarh University Students Playing with the robot during the launch of India's first AI Fest 2026 at Gharuan campus

PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], January 22: To empower young innovators, ignite creativity, and translate bold ideas into technology-driven, real-world solutions, Chandigarh University launched India's first 'AI Fest -2026', a three-day mega innovation initiative that feature three flagship platforms including 'CU InnovFest 2026', Campus Tank and Sandbox on the sidelines of the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi from February 19 to 21. Envisioned as a national launchpad for AI-led startups and entrepreneurial talent, the fest aims to bridge the gap between idea generation, product development and market-ready solutions by providing mentorship, industry exposure, funding pathways and incubation support by fostering innovation across AI, deep tech and emerging technologies, this first-of-its kind initiative is aimed at nurturing scalable startups, address critical societal and industry challenges and make contribution towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat through sustainable, innovation-driven economic growth. Chandigarh University's AI Fest- 2026 to be hosted from Feb 19 to 21 on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The unveiling of the AI Fest was done in the presence of Umar Ali Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Atos Solutions & Systems Pvt Ltd and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu among other dignitaries. The dignitaries present during the launch also unveiled the InnovBot (Robot) as the official mascot and official website of AI Fest 2026, symbolizing the university's spirit of innovation, cutting-edge technology and its vision to inspire young minds to think beyond boundaries and drive tech-driven solutions to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat. The registration for participation in the fest is now officially opened and interested candidates can register at https://www.cuchd.in/innovfest-2026/.

The AI Fest hosted by Chandigarh University is designed to fuel next-generation innovation in emerging fields such as AI, Deep-Tech, Blockchain Technology and others. The fest will feature over 35 competitions across three categories, bringing together more than 1,000 national and international teams from across the country to showcase their creativity, technical expertise and problem-solving capabilities. With a total prize pool exceeding Rs 1 crore, winning teams will be honoured with cash awards along with certificates of excellence. The fest will serve as a launchpad for ideas with impact through immersive hackathons, innovation challenges, expert panel discussions, skill-driven workshops and collaborative sessions. By fostering a culture of innovation, experimentation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Another part of India's first AI Fest hosted by Chandigarh University would feature a National Finale of Campus Tank event which is aimed to boost University led start-up ecosystem specially in the emerging field of AI, Deep-tech, Healthcare and other fields. Chandigarh University in collaboration with Apna - an Indian Unicorn and leading professional job networking platform and Venture Catalysts - India's top incubator for startups had launched Campus Tank - India's first university-led start-up launchpad in August 2025 with an opportunity to earn access to a funding pool of $6 Million. A total of 1055 start-up applications were received for Campus Tank of which 331 startups have been shortlisted to participate in the on-campus rounds. The finale on 21st February would feature a final pitch competition amongst the top 10 teams.

The AI Fest 2026 would also feature Sandbox, organized by Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (CU TBI) which is an open innovation platform inviting participation from students, professionals, startups and independent innovators. During the AI Fest 2026, the young innovators would showcase their new products and ideas. CU-TBI would felicitate the final 10 shortlisted teams to formalize a Deep-Tech and AI based Cohort. Addressing the gathering of students during the launch, Umar Ali Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Atos Solutions & Systems Pvt Ltd who was Chief Guest on the occasion said, "Businesses and innovation are all about course correction and to succeed, you must believe in yourself, your cause and the value you create. Skills alone are not enough, you also need willpower, the drive from within to keep learning, improving and pushing yourself. You can upskill, but without the will, knowledge alone won't take you far. You need to have a marathon mindset. Life and innovation are not 100-meter sprints, they are 42-kilometer races. Patience, persistence and staying focused on your purpose will differentiate you from the rest. Technology and AI are constantly evolving so learn continuously to keep your skills and solutions relevant."

Shaikh added, "Finally, balance competition with compassion. That combination ensures your innovations are long-term and meaningful, not just short-term wins. India is emerging as the global leader in AI talent, positioning the country at the forefront of the digital economy. By 2030, the AI ecosystem is expected to generate millions of new jobs underlining AI's transformative impact on economic expansion and national development. AI is an enabler, not a replacement. It helps us work faster and smarter, but human intelligence must remain central. Use AI wisely, innovate with purpose, stay cause-driven and cultivate skills and mindset that make you valuable contributors to society and industry."

He further added that, "As innovators, you must stay on course, focus on learning and align your work with real impact. Skills matter, but will, purpose and ethical responsibility matter even more. Believe in your ability to make a difference and show the world that India's AI talent from Chandigarh University can deliver real-world impact, not just IT support," added Shaikh. Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "In line with the vision and action framework of the AI Impact Summit 2026 scheduled to be held in Delhi on February 19 Chandigarh University has launched India's first AI Fest to drive innovation for Viksit Bharat. Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a decisive role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The yuva, youth of the nation has been identified by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the four key pillars to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat. Recognizing the critical role that young minds and deep technologies can play in realizing this national vision, Chandigarh University has been consistently organizing technology-driven initiatives to promote innovation and nurture an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth. AI Fest - 2026 is a continuation of this commitment. Just as the AI Impact Summit is guided by the three sutras (foundational pillars) of People, Planet and Progress under the AI for All agenda, AI Festa at CU also aims to ignite the spirit of innovation among the next generation and inspire them to harness AI for social good."

Sharing details of the fest, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "AI Fest 2026 which is first of its kind in India is an attempt to bring together passionate student innovators from across the country under one roof to create a high-energy ecosystem of creation, collaboration and breakthrough thinking. The platform bridges the gap between ideation and implementation, enabling young innovators to translate concepts into scalable, technology-driven real-world solutions. This AI fest reaffirms Chandigarh University's commitment to nurturing future-ready innovators capable of driving technological advancement and societal transformation for a Viksit Bharat. With its expansive scale, industry collaboration and innovation-driven focus, CU AI Fest 2026 is poised to emerge as one of India's most impactful university-led platforms for nurturing innovation, creativity and future-ready talent".

All 35 contests under InnovFest 2026 are centered around five strategic pillars including Deep Tech & Intelligent Systems, Governance, Law & National Resilience, Innovation Led Markets & Leadership, Advanced Engineering, Design & Physical Systems, Creativity, Design Thinking & Human Expression. The fest will also provide participants with the opportunity to earn globally recognized certifications from SAS, the world's leading analytics and data science software company, with certification benefits valued at over Rs 1 crore. Moreover, the participants will also get technical and financial support for Scopus Indexed publications and patent filing. CU InnovFest 2026 is being organized by Chandigarh University in collaboration with leading industry partners including Meta, Krafton, Altium, Samsung, Kathputli and IGDC.

Under the Star Events category, 'AI Hack Matrix - AI for Good: Solutions for Social Impact', a 24-hour hackathon focused on developing AI-powered solutions for societal challenges, offering prizes worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Genesis-X will challenge participants to develop AI-driven games within 36 hours, with prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakh. 'Resilient India - A Bridge Towards a Developed India' will feature student competitions in photography, documentary filmmaking and policy drafting, with a prize pool exceeding Rs 1.50 lakh. The Apex Ad Sprint will spotlight marketing innovation through brand-building and digital communication strategies, offering prizes of up to Rs 3 lakh. Under the Flagship Events category, Drone Forge will see students design, build and pilot drones within a limited timeframe, with a prize pool of Rs 1 lakh. PCB Innovatex, a workshop and design challenge in collaboration with Altium, will focus on PCB design, carrying prizes worth Rs 4.45 lakh.

The Nationwide Moot Court Competition will bring together law students from across the country, competing for prizes worth Rs 2.17 lakh. Mapathon, a collaborative thematic map-making competition, will offer a prize pool of Rs 3.5 lakh, while ProtoWar, a hardware and prototype development challenge, will carry prizes worth Rs 1.5 lakh. CaseVerse - Case Studies and Simulation, organized in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing Education, is a high-impact academic-industry interface anchored around the theme 'Leveraging AI for Sustainable Business Solutions'. The competition immerses participants in complex real-world business scenarios where artificial intelligence, innovation and sustainability intersect, with a prize pool of Rs 60,000.

Under the Core Events category, the participants will also compete in a wide range of creative and technical events including Hovermania, Chef De Campus, PHYSX Fusion, Shelter Genius, Robotics Skills Challenge, Virtual Patient Journey Challenge, AI Quest, CodeReplay, TechCouture, Vanity Cup, MilletVerse, Innovative Healthy Street Food, Wealthcraft Challenge, Think Like an Economist, Bio-Circular Innovation Sprint, Confloat, Tech4SDG Ideathon, Apex Energy AI Summit, Itinerary Innovator Challenge, Revealing the Invisible: Instrumental Chemistry in Environmental Monitoring, Pharma Manthan, Future Build Innovation Pitch Competition, Tech for Truth - AI in Criminal Investigation and Beyond, and Learning Carnival. Key Highlights of AI Fest - 2026: * Campus Tank - India's First university-led startup launchpad offering access to a $6 million pooled funding opportunity to support high-potential, innovation-driven ventures.

* Sandbox - An open, no-age-bar innovation platform where 10 selected teams will work on AI and deep-tech solutions under a structured startup cohort. * InnovFest - Over 1,000 national and international teams to participate in 35 competitions across three categories with prizes worth Rs 1 Crore * Globally recognized SAS certifications worth over Rs 1 crore up for grabs for participants, along with other prestigious certifications * AI Hack Matrix - AI for Good, 24-hour non-stop hackathon offering prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh to the top three teams * PCB Innovatex: A PCB design workshop and challenge in collaboration with Altium, offering prize money worth Rs 4.45 lakh

* Handholding, Funding and Incubation support by Chandigarh University to the best Start-up ideas * Genesis-X: A 36-hour flagship challenge where teams develop AI-powered games, with prizes of Rs 2.5 lakh * Resilient India: A multidisciplinary competition focusing on photography, disaster awareness, documentaries and policy drafting with prizes exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh * Apex & Sprint: A premier marketing challenge where teams showcase branding skills with prizes up to Rs 3 lakh About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867310/Chandigarh_University_Robot.jpg