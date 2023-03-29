close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chitrangda Singh turns showstopper for the grand finale of IBJA fashion show

ANI Press Release ANI Press Release
Image

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) organised a grand fashion show in Mumbai recently. Top models walked the ramp showcasing the latest trends and designs in jewellery. The event was attended by industry leaders as well as fashion enthusiasts. The show featured an impressive collection of jewellery, ranging from delicate and minimalist pieces to bold and statement designs. The pieces on display were created by some of the most talented designers in the jewellery industry, each with their unique style and vision.

The evening began with the display of silver jewellery by Purple Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Models walked the ramp in black attires highlighting the silver jewels. The second round showcased diamond jewellery by Laxmi Diamonds. The third round saw models walking the ramp in traditional sari displaying gold jewellery by Arihant Jewel Craft.

The Fourth and the grand finale round saw a beautiful fusion of traditional and modern styled diamond jewellery by Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Designer Sonali Jain brought a bold and edgy vibe to the runway as the models displayed breath-taking designs in diamond jewellery. Showstopper for the finale round was Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh. She looked stunning in an off-shoulder black gown.

Supermodels including Kavita Kharayat, Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Anchal Kumar, Reha Sukheja, Anita Kumar, Iris Maity, Rachel Bayros, Jaspal Kaur, Mitali Rannorey and Karishma Modi, exuded confidence and poise as they walked the runway. Stylist for the event was Jackie Besterwitch and the show director was Faheem. The event was curated by Creation House.

India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) was established in 1919, as a result of the prevailing circumstances in the market that warranted an association with a multi-faceted approach to the problems and challenges faced by the bullion traders in a newly liberated India. The IBJA has grown in its reach, stature and reputation over the years since its creation. It has proved to be an unbiased platform and is now considered the Apex association for all bullion and jewellery associations in India. Presently India is the world's largest consumer of Gold bullion, gold jewellery and gold ornaments.

For more details, please visit (https://www.ibja.co).

Also Read

The Retail Jeweller MD &amp; CEO Awards 2023: A Celebration of Leadership and its Commitment to Excellence, Nawaz Modi Singhania was the Chief Guest

Khwaahish launches Gulz, its new rose gold and diamond jewellery collection

Foro, A One-Stop Destination for Affordable, High-Quality &amp; Trendy Jewellery

Louis Philippe's Flagship Factory 'Fashion Craft Ltd.' Awarded 'TRUE Zero Waste Gold Certification' from US Green Building Council

Ameesha Patel attends Vivz World Fashion Week India

Mayfair Hotels &amp; Resorts acquires the historic Jungpana Tea Garden

RaphaClinics and Express Booking launched in Bengaluru and Chennai in partnership with Madhavbaug Clinics, and Neuberg Diagnostics

Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce welcomes the appointment of Sunil Veena as the Trade Commissioner

Goyal Aluminiums receive allotment of land to set up new EV manufacturing plan in Noida

Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy Using ICG Dye: A modern diagnostic tool shares doctors at Art of Healing Cancer

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon