SPONSORED CONTENT
×

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Cimpress launches Back to Work Program For Women on Break

January 18, 2022 14:01 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Cimpress India

You would like to read

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cimpress understands that everyone has multiple responsibilities to fulfill while providing a comfortable life for their families.

However, given the societal construct, the domestic responsibilities often fall in the plate of women. Some manage to balance both the worlds, professional as well as personal, but some have to prioritize personal.

Cimpress salutes all such women who make their houses as home. As a token of gratitude, Cimpress India has rolled out Back to Work program for women who may have taken a sabbatical for any reason but now want to re-ignite their career life. The program has been designed to create a re-entry route for women with the best of learning opportunities based on their previous expertise and experience in the domains across Software Development and Design.

Under this program, the candidates will be able to maintain the right work-life balance with remote work options and flexible working hours enabling to get back to the work-routine faster. This will not only be an opportunity to develop new skills, forge new relationships, interact with the subject matter experts but could also lead to full-time opportunities with Cimpress India.

On the launch, Kara Hecker, Director, Product Management, said, "We understand how daunting it may be for you to return to work after a break, especially in the fast-paced world we are living in. But we are here to support you during the transition; Cimpress is a diverse and inclusive organisation and with this program, we aim to further cultivate a work environment that allows women to find opportunities and encourage them re-build their careers."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Cimpress launches Back to Work Program For Women on Break

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cimpress understands that everyone has multiple responsibilities to fulfill while providing a comfortable life for their families.

However, given the societal construct, the domestic responsibilities often fall in the plate of women. Some manage to balance both the worlds, professional as well as personal, but some have to prioritize personal.

Cimpress salutes all such women who make their houses as home. As a token of gratitude, Cimpress India has rolled out Back to Work program for women who may have taken a sabbatical for any reason but now want to re-ignite their career life. The program has been designed to create a re-entry route for women with the best of learning opportunities based on their previous expertise and experience in the domains across Software Development and Design.

Under this program, the candidates will be able to maintain the right work-life balance with remote work options and flexible working hours enabling to get back to the work-routine faster. This will not only be an opportunity to develop new skills, forge new relationships, interact with the subject matter experts but could also lead to full-time opportunities with Cimpress India.

On the launch, Kara Hecker, Director, Product Management, said, "We understand how daunting it may be for you to return to work after a break, especially in the fast-paced world we are living in. But we are here to support you during the transition; Cimpress is a diverse and inclusive organisation and with this program, we aim to further cultivate a work environment that allows women to find opportunities and encourage them re-build their careers."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22