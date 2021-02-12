Class of 2020 actress, Joyita Chatterjee to turn producer

You would like to read
- Banker turned MUA Zoha Wani shares her quick fix makeup
- Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora, an impeccable team in digital marketing world
- Exide Ind Q3 PAT jumps 103% YoY to Rs 240 cr
- Oneiric Gaming Raised Angel Funding from Trishneet Arora to Boost e-gaming Community in India
- Gagan Arora, CEO-Vertex Global Services Added Another Feather to His Cap, Bagged 40 Under 40 - Top Influential Corporate Leaders Award 2020
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): The creative arena has a vast canvas for individuals to experiment with their prowess in this field. Actress Joyita Chatterjee who rose to fame with ALTBalaji's Class of 2020 is one such individual who wants to try her hands on producing now! She has done a couple of music videos in the past, including Mama Mua opposite actor Dishank Arora.
Joyita always wanted to create some project and was looking for an interesting subject with which she could start her producing journey. Recently, in the lockdown, she spoke to a couple of friends and has figured an idea. She is currently in the planning phase for her debut project as a producer. A story that would quickly connect to the audience and mark good storytelling is her vision.
Speaking about this new expedition, she says, "I'm extremely excited to start this new journey. Producing has always been in my mind along with acting. It's just, I didn't know how to go about it. But now I'm clear and soon will have a bang on a project under my label. Class of 2020 has taught me a lot and I will utilise all my experiences in a fruitified manner."
Well, we are excited to see what Joyita has in store for us. Wishing her much luck and success ahead.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor