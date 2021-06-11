Cloud4C awarded the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], June 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cloud4C has been awarded the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. This stands as validation of Cloud4C's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating workloads running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux or SUSE virtual machines and/or utilizing MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB databases to Azure.

According to Microsoft, only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Azure advanced specialization. Cloud4C passed through rigorous validation and has earned the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Azure advanced specialization. The company is now geared up to serve businesses across 25 countries and 52 locations worldwide through its database migration services to Azure.

Cloud4C is a global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), trusted by 60 of the Fortune 500 global multinationals and a leader in multi-cloud migration and managed services supporting native and hybrid cloud environments with multi availability zones, offering four-way disaster recovery architecture with zero data loss guarantee, military-grade security under single SLA. Cloud4C takes customers through the journey of deployment services assessing readiness, scope of work and design. Cloud4C plans further infrastructure maintenance in the Azure cloud, providing support services such as monitoring, management, handling security incidents and optimizing the environment.

Cloud4C earned this advanced specialization after meeting stringent criteria around customer success, skilling, re-skilling and augmenting its staff and enhancing its Azure Center of Excellence (CoE). The company also passed a third-party audit of their migration practices vindicating the fact that Cloud4C employs a comprehensive and consistent methodology for Azure adoption aligned with expected customer outcomes, spanning across the entire cloud adoption lifecycle and also adopted robust and resilient processes to ensure customer success across all phases of deploying Linux and Open Source Databases Migration solutions, from the assessment phase to design, pilot, implementation, and post-implementation phases.

Highlighting the customer benefits as a result of the advanced specializations across service lines, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, "In a world where about 200 zettabyte's of digital data is likely to be created by 2030, database migration is a strategic process and is fraught with risk, cost overruns (as much as 30%), varied formats of data storage, lack of integrated processes. At Cloud4C, we aim to de-risk our customers through our structured database migration to cloud through our home-grown self-healing operations platform (SHOP). Implementations of successful database migrations are an integral part of our global Azure Center of Excellence which oversees Global Service Delivery across 25 countries and 52 locations. We specialize in managing mission critical workloads of large enterprises with stringent compliances. Globally, we cater to 4000+ enterprises including 60 of the Fortune 500 companies." He further added, "We thank Microsoft for awarded the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization."

Rodney Clarke, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales at Microsoft Corp. added, "The Linux, Open Source Databases to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating workloads running on open source technologies over to Azure. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the competency and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration to the cloud."

Cloud4C will help its customers realize the benefits of database migration to Azure through reduced media and storage costs, enhancing uptime, improved return on investment (ROI), elimination of manual processes through automation, improving efficiency and productivity, scalability on-demand, advanced security, improved business agility to meet their organizational and technology needs.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)