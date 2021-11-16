Coforge announces filing of registration statement for proposed initial public offering

Princeton [New Jersey], November 16 (ANI/Coforge): Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, has announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of American Depositary Shares ("ADS") representing its equity shares.

The selling shareholders of the ADS will be identified through an invitation to participate in the offering. Coforge will be dispatching the relevant documents for participation in the IPO including the invitation to participate and the letter of transmittal ("Invitation to Participate Documents") to its existing equity shareholders as on an identified date, being November 12, 2021 (the "Identified Date"). Further, all equity shareholders holding equity shares of Coforge after the Identified Date and up to on or prior to December 2, 2021 (the "Offer Closing Date") are eligible to offer their equity shares for sale in the IPO. The equity shareholders of Coforge interested in participating in the IPO are required to send the duly executed documents to the address specified in the Invitation to Participate Documents in the manner and within the timelines as specified in the Invitation to Participate Documents.

The number of equity shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADS to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, who are acting as global coordinators and lead bookrunners. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Cowen and Company, LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as additional bookrunners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146) or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A Registration Statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The Form F-1 Registration Statement and all subsequent amendments may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

These ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer or a recommendation to sell or participate or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of any jurisdiction outside of the United States of America.

This story is provided by Coforge. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Coforge)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)