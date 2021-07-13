Coimbatore's first Integrated Brain and Mind Care Centre launched in Sri Ramakrishna Hospital

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sri Ramakrishna Hospital collaborates with Buddhi Clinic, Chennai to launch Coimbatore's first Integrated Brain and Mind Care Centre on Monday, July 12th 2021.

This collaboration embraces modern science with ancient knowledge and will significantly contribute to making the quality of life better and improve the daily activities of patients with Neuro-disabilities and mental health problems.

The centre was inaugurated by D.Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Dr. Ennapadam S Krishnamoorthy, Founder, Buddhi Clinic, in the Presence of Swathy Rohit - COO, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, C.V. Ramkumar - CEO, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and Dr. P. Sukumaran, Medical Director and Dean, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital and other Doctors & senior officials.

How Integrated Brain and Mind Therapy Works

This brain and mind therapy centre will address the burdens of patients with chronic disorders with a sharp focus on the entire continuum of human healthcare engagement: rejuvenation, restoration and rehabilitation. The treatment approach in this centre combines the power of India's ancient and holistic Ayurvedic system with the best of modern rehabilitative science and other traditional treatment paradigms.

This approach embraces modern medicine's thrust on a scientific cure while also focusing on driving disease prevention offering comfort and personalized care. They provide a unique 360° evaluation of the body, brain and mind through an integrated approach by combining modern medicine with the therapeutic benefits of ancient healing traditions.

What's Unique About The Centre

This treatment centre sets itself apart by going beyond a cookie-cutter approach to diagnosis and treatment. By utilising interdisciplinary process-driven programmes, they curate unique personalised treatment strategies along with a range of therapeutic solutions based on clinical research for patients that require continuous and comprehensive care due to long-standing neurological issues, mental health disorders and disabilities. Patients start experiencing a better quality of daily life over time.

The centre will focus on neurology, mental health rehabilitation and therapy. They have also created a range of interventions for pain, mental health, lifestyle and disablement conditions. Their diagnostic approach and internal treatments are allopathic but also rely on traditional healing therapies to restore the equilibrium of the brain and mind interface. This integrated approach offers 14 non-pharmacological treatment modalities that are an amalgamation of modern science and ancient wisdom.

A Treatment Centre That Empowers Its Patients

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital (https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com) equipped with cutting-edge medical technology offers advanced treatments for people seeking relief from pain, mental health, disabilities, and lifestyle conditions. The Hospital has pioneered neurological and psychiatric care in Coimbatore. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's collaboration with (https://buddhiclinic.com) Buddhi Clinic will empower patients seeking affordable and innovative treatments.

This treatment centre will offer patients the choice to curate integrated treatment programmes tailored to their specific needs. They respect and understand each patient's preferences and involve them in shared decision-making. They call it the "Choice" model, which is better suited for mild impairment and chronic or progressive health conditions. They have a "Prescription" model as well for patients who suffer from a chronic condition and requires continuous restoration and rehabilitation. They have adopted a holistic approach to healing patients and focusing on their overall wellness and recovery beyond cure.

This treatment centre will be patient-focused which will include continuously monitoring a patient's progress and offering them quality pre-treatment, mid-treatment and end-of-treatment assessments.

Services Offered

This treatment centre will offer innovative services that enhance their integrated approach to long-term brain and mind care. For instance, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neuromodulation_(medicine) Neuromodulation innovations being utilised are

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders to stimulate specific brain pathways for specific conditions and outcomes.

Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) uses constant, low direct current delivered via electrodes on the head which stimulates specific brain pathways for specific conditions and outcomes.

Transcutaneous auricular Vagus Nerve Stimulation (taVNS) stimulates the vagus nerve's auricular (ear lobe) branch that innervates the human autonomic nervous system.

There are other innovations in the pipeline that they hope will lead to a paradigm disruption in this space and in turn, will improve the quality of each patient's life significantly.

Their aim to continue to provide personalised and meaningful patient experiences at competitive rates. Their service-oriented approach will help deliver, on average, 10-20% more therapy to each paying client, apart from serving their disadvantaged patients at a very low cost or completely free of cost.

They are very certain that their caring approach will add considerable value to all those patients approaching Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, seeking relief from pain, mental health, disability and lifestyle conditions, with neurology and psychiatry being a primary focus area.

(https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com) Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has joined hands with Buddhi Clinic to open this treatment centre's doors to the public from Monday, 12th July 2021.

