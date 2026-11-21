PNN New Delhi [India], November 20: COLORFUL, a global name in PC hardware, announced and highlighted its association with Kaizen Infoserve as its authorised after-sales service partner in India. Operational for approximately 15 months, the partnership covers three of COLORFUL's key product categories: graphics cards, motherboards and laptops. It reflects the brand's focus on building a stronger customer support ecosystem alongside its growing product portfolio in the Indian market. Through this association, COLORFUL aims to give customers accessible warranty and technical support across the country. Services include warranty support, product repair and diagnostics, technical assistance and Return Merchandise Authorisation (RMA), ensuring customers have reliable assistance well beyond the point of purchase.

Kaizen's established infrastructure provides the operational foundation for this effort. The network comprises 10 regional warehouses and 75 Kaizen Authorised Support Points, supported by a base of 200 priority customers. This footprint helps coordinate service and warranty operations across regions and supports COLORFUL customers in both metropolitan and non-metropolitan markets. Kaizen brings more than two decades of experience in technology support and after-sales service management, and is entering its 21st year of operations. The company works with over 20 global brands. Its AI-powered service management platforms support service request handling, case tracking and operational visibility. A seven-day helpdesk and 24-hour call support infrastructure improve customer accessibility, while a structured service-level agreement (SLA) framework supports accountability, service monitoring and consistent processes.

Commenting on the association, Dinesh Kumar, Country Head, India, COLORFUL, said, "In the PC hardware industry, a product's performance is only half the story; the assurance of dependable support is what earns lasting customer trust. Our association with Kaizen Infoserve strengthens that assurance. Their depth of experience and nationwide reach complement our service requirements well, and they help us deliver a more complete ownership experience. As we continue to grow in India, customer satisfaction will remain central to our long-term approach." Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen Infoserve, added, "Over two decades of supporting global technology brands have taught us that good service is built on accessibility, accountability and consistency. We are proud to serve COLORFUL's customers with efficient, technology-enabled service operations, and we remain committed to making their after-sales experience as seamless as possible."

COLORFUL's commitment to India extends beyond introducing high-performance PC components and laptops. Strengthening after-sales service is integral to delivering a complete customer experience, and the association with Kaizen represents continued progress in improving service accessibility and support infrastructure. As the brand expands its presence in the country, dependable after-sales support will remain a cornerstone of its long-term customer engagement strategy. For COLORFUL customers, the partnership is designed to deliver improved access to authorised after-sales support, with dedicated assistance for warranty and repair requirements and technical support for eligible products. Structured warranty and RMA management, coordinated through an established nationwide service network, further ensures a smoother and more dependable ownership experience.

About COLORFUL Technology COLORFUL Technology is a leading brand in the PC hardware and components industry, specialising in graphics cards, motherboards, laptops and other technology products. With a focus on innovation, performance and product design, the company serves gaming enthusiasts, PC builders and technology users across global markets. COLORFUL continues to strengthen its presence in India through its expanding product portfolio and commitment to customer experience. More info: https://www.colorfulgroup.com/ About Kaizen Infoserve Kaizen Infoserve is a technology support and after-sales service management company with over two decades of industry experience. Working with more than 20 global technology brands, the company offers service management, warranty support, technical assistance and repair-related services through its nationwide infrastructure. Its technology-enabled platforms and structured service processes support efficient service coordination and customer assistance.

More Info: https://www.kaizeninfoserve.ai/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)