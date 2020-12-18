'Come Home' becomes even more meaningful, this Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The arrival of December is anticipated for everything that this beautiful month entails, right from the family get together's to the tradition of gifting to the long weeks of vacations. Kids and adults alike, look forward to diving into the magical world of fantasy, to rekindle their childhood memories and once again fall for the age-old fables of Santa. This year, the month feels even more special, since it brings an end to a year that posed a series of never heard of challenges, for almost everyone.

There is a certain amount of chill in the air, but the warmth of donating and making a difference in the lives of ones, who need support, makes everything around even more splendid and extraordinary!

To take your world, under one such magical spell's, the Shillong Chamber Choir is hosting an online concert, 'Come Home Christmas' which not just promises a feast for the ears but an experience to rejuvenate the very core of your soul. The proceeds from this concert will go to Genesis Foundation, an NGO supporting treatment of children with Congenital Heart Defects in India.

Genesis Foundation facilitates medical treatment for critically ill under-privileged children suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). The foundation has lent support to more than 3,000 children so far, who belonged to the families where the parents and caregivers were unable to afford the treatment of their children.

Curated by Neil Nongkynrih, "Come Home Christmas" is also the name of the latest album of the choir, which comprises a fusion of classic Christmas songs. The album guarantees a nostalgia recall, where it takes its listeners on a musical journey with a trademark twist, that the choir is well known for.

Neil Nongkynrih, Founder & Director, Shillong Chamber Choir said, "The Shillong Chamber Choir & I, Neil Nongkynrih, are privileged and honoured to do this fundraising concert, especially if the talent that God has given us can help save lives of little children and even more so, for those who cannot afford treatment. We salute Prema Sagar and the entire team at Genesis Foundation for being one of those trusted charities, who have actually fulfilled the spirit of Christmas for Christ Himself said - "Whoever receives one of these little children in My name receives Me...." Mark 9:37.

Join us as we give our time & resources to this jubilant celebration of Christmas in the spirit of goodwill to all men."

Talking about the choir, Prema Sagar, the founder trustee of Genesis Foundation said, "This year has undoubtedly been difficult for many people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we couldn't think of a better way to bring some festive cheer into the homes of everyone. The amazing and talented Shillong Chamber Choir join us this Christmas to Save Little Hearts as they release their new album 'Come Home Christmas'. Apart from their many accomplishments, they were the winners of India's Got Talent in 2010. We believe that music is a binding force which brings people from different walks of life together and unites them to our cause while filling their souls with nostalgic music with a Shillong Chamber Choir twist."

Songs, although primarily sung in English, have a hint of Hebrew, Farsi, Urdu and Khasi, the local dialect of Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, as it celebrates the connotation of coming home to safety and warmth.

Date: 22nd December 2020

Time: 7pm-8:30pm

Book tickets here:

The Shillong Chamber Choir, founded in 2001 by Neil Nongkynrih is a multi-genre choir which won the reality TV show India's Got Talent in 2010. In the same year, they were Awarded three gold awards at the 6th World Choir Games. The choir's versatility ranges from performances with the Israeli Philharmonic, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, the Manchester Camerata to collaborations with known icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Ustad Zakir Hussain & as an opening act for Coldplay. They also performed for Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama during their state visit to India. Established in the foothills of Himalayas, the choir continues to play an integral role in amalgamating the music and languages from various regions across the world.

For more information, please visit:

Genesis Foundation facilitates medical treatment for critically ill under-privileged children suffering with Congenital Heart Defects. The support required in the said critical illness varies from specific surgeries (including neonatal), Cath Lab Interventions along with recovery and recuperation post-surgery.

So far, GF has supported medical treatment of over 3000 critically ill children. The children supported by the Foundation belong to families with an income of less than or equal to Rs 15,000 per month, whose parents are unable to afford treatment for their children.

For more information, please visit: .

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)