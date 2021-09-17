Composer-singer Mohsin Shaikh raps dance number Current, second collaboration with Pawan Singh and Payal Dev

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/ATK): Composer Mohsin Shaikh, who is best known for his popular melodies Pal from Jalebi, Kabhii Tumhhe from Shershaah has now rap a dance number Current. Besides crooning, Mohsin has also written the song along with Payal Dev, who is the composer of Current.

Current is a dance track and stars Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh, Raai Laxmi, Payal Dev and Mohsin Shaikh himself. It has been choreographed and directed by Mudassar Khan. Music labels are Apni Dhun and Warner Music India. Pawan and Payal have also sung the song alongside Mohsin.

Interestingly, with Current, the trio Pawan Singh, Payal Dev and Mohsin Shaikh have come back after their superhit collaboration in the song Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai that released last year and was a huge success.

Mohsin shares, "We really enjoyed making this song. Aditya Dev, owner of the music label loved my rap so much that he insisted me to come in video and cast me in the music video too. It was fun making this song and shooting this in the marble yard in Ajmer and Jaipur was an experience. We have shot this song in 2 consecutive days with 50 dancers."

Current song is trending on YouTube on no. 5 across the globe.

Watch the song here:

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyOb3YpnqPI)

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)