VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 23: CognoSpace has introduced its integrated Composite Skill Lab solutions aimed at enabling schools to adopt experiential, skill-based learning models in alignment with evolving national education frameworks. The solution is designed as a comprehensive, end-to-end offering that includes lab infrastructure, curriculum, educator training, and digital learning support. It enables schools to establish fully functional skill labs that facilitate hands-on learning across multiple disciplines with minimal setup time. CognoSpace's Composite Skill Labs incorporate a wide range of technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, drones, augmented reality (AR), and 3D printing. They also integrate experiential ways of Science & Math through its hands-on experimentation kits. These technologies are integrated into structured modules that allow students to engage in practical learning experiences

The company offers over 600 activities across 30 modules covering STEM education and life skills. These modules are designed to support multidisciplinary learning and help students develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving abilities. In addition to technical subjects, the labs include components focused on life skills such as financial literacy and personality development, contributing to a more comprehensive educational approach. CognoSpace states that its solutions are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The platform is also structured to help schools meet emerging requirements related to skill-based education and lab infrastructure.

A key feature of the offering is its beautiful infrastructure which is a pure plug & play, it allows schools to implement the curriculum efficiently without extensive operational challenges. The company also provides ongoing support through training programs for educators, ensuring effective utilisation of the labs and curriculum. The platform is supported by a Learning Management System (LMS) that enables schools to manage curriculum delivery, monitor student progress, and track engagement metrics. This digital integration ensures consistency and scalability in implementation across institutions. CognoSpace reports that its labs have already been deployed in more than 120 schools across India, with institutions leveraging the solution to establish innovation-focused learning environments within short timeframes.

Feedback from educators indicates that the introduction of hands-on learning tools has led to increased student participation and improved understanding of complex concepts. Schools have also noted greater interest among students in emerging technology domains such as AI and robotics. The company emphasises outcome-based learning, with a focus on enabling students to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios. This approach is intended to better prepare learners for future academic pathways and evolving workforce requirements. As the demand for skill-based education continues to grow, CognoSpace aims to expand its reach and further develop its offerings to support schools in adopting future-ready learning ecosystems.

For more information, visit: CognoSpace Official Website (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)