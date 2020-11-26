Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into India's accessories market.

In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveiled the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line and in last year company renewed him as brand ambassador till 2021 December.

The company launched India's fastest charging Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 100W Powerbank and Bluetooth neckband Bounce 4 with superior design and advanced tech features.

"With this latest offerings we want to shatter the myth that Indian product brands won't innovate Conekt Latest Powerbank performs almost 3 times better than any other top performing Powerbank in the market and 6 times better than any average Powerbank. Our new Bluetooth neckband has been designed especially for the millennials who are our prime users and supporters for the company from inception," said Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets.

Conekt Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 20000 mAh Powerbank which can give combined output of nearly 100 watts and single port maximum output of 65W. It has two USB ports one type C PD port and one micro USB input port. It's priced at Rs. 4999.

Conekt BT neckband BOUNCE 4 priced Rs 2499 Neckband's superior design and advanced tech features will elevate your daily mobile experience. It supports 16 hours play back, all voice assistants and has fast charging feature i.e., in just 5 minutes of charge it can be used for 2 hours.

Conekt Gadgets is the developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories in India. The company has been at the forefront of technology and aims to make a series of disruptive products that can change human life. Conekt, there is a continuing endeavor to improve, enhance and introduce robust products with the latest technologies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)