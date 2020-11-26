Conekt Gadgets launches India's fastest charging Powerbank

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into India's accessories market.
In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveiled the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line and in last year company renewed him as brand ambassador till 2021 December.
The company launched India's fastest charging Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 100W Powerbank and Bluetooth neckband Bounce 4 with superior design and advanced tech features.
"With this latest offerings we want to shatter the myth that Indian product brands won't innovate Conekt Latest Powerbank performs almost 3 times better than any other top performing Powerbank in the market and 6 times better than any average Powerbank. Our new Bluetooth neckband has been designed especially for the millennials who are our prime users and supporters for the company from inception," said Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets.
Conekt Powerbank Zeal Ultima a 20000 mAh Powerbank which can give combined output of nearly 100 watts and single port maximum output of 65W. It has two USB ports one type C PD port and one micro USB input port. It's priced at Rs. 4999.
Conekt BT neckband BOUNCE 4 priced Rs 2499 Neckband's superior design and advanced tech features will elevate your daily mobile experience. It supports 16 hours play back, all voice assistants and has fast charging feature i.e., in just 5 minutes of charge it can be used for 2 hours.
Conekt Gadgets is the developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories in India. The company has been at the forefront of technology and aims to make a series of disruptive products that can change human life. Conekt, there is a continuing endeavor to improve, enhance and introduce robust products with the latest technologies.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor