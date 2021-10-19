Consistent delivery is hallmark of Omaxe in Punjab

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe, one of India's leading real estate companies, has consistently delivered homes, malls and offices in several cities of Punjab in the last one and a half-decade.

In new micro markets of New Chandigarh, Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana, Airport Road in Amritsar etc., the company has built homes for every income group and ushered in modern living, working and shopping destinations.

As part of its expansion strategy, Omaxe diversified into State Capitals and tier 2/3 cities of North & Central India, including Punjab, where it is credited with identifying new micro markets, spurring habitation and giving a fillip to commercial activities.

The first-mover advantage helped the company usher in a new-age living with facilities & amenities akin to metro cities in its projects. Marked by innovative and new-age projects, consistent delivery, trust and growing aspirational class has catapulted the company as one of Punjab's largest and most trusted real estate companies.

A Proud Legacy

This 34-year old BSE & NSE listed and Fortune India Next 500 Company, in 2001, forayed into the real estate sector after making a mark in the construction contracting arena. The company's trendsetting projects in Delhi-NCR propelled it to prominence. Driven by the belief that non-metro cities will be the future growth engines, the company, in 2005, made inroads into State Capitals and tier 2/3 cities. In 2007, the company got listed on both the stock exchanges. Today, it is present in 27 cities across 8 States, namely Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. The company has delivered close to 126.15 million sq. ft. till date in real estate and construction contracting across India with significant contribution from projects in Punjab. Currently, the company is undertaking 23 real estate projects - 4 Group Housing, 14 Townships, 5 Commercial Malls/office spaces/Hotels/ SCOs.

Omaxe's Tryst with Punjab

In Punjab, the company is present in seven locations- New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Derabassi, Bhatinda, and Rajpura. It is executing a host of projects like Mega Townships, Group Housing, Malls, Offices, SCOs, Hotels and Entertainment Zonethat encompasses a complete living, working and entertainment experience for all income groups.

Integrated townships in New Chandigarh & Ludhiana:At a 10-min drive from PGI Chandigarh on Madhya Marg is the company's approx. 1000 acre townshipOmaxe New Chandigarh at various stages of occupancy, construction and delivery. Close to 3000 families are residing in the plots, villas and independent floors. Open and green spaces, club, play area and a community living are the hallmark of Omaxe projects.

Similarly, on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana, the company is executing an integrated township Omaxe Royal Residency spread across approx. 65 acres where close to 1200 plus families are residing and relishing the state-of-the-art amenities. Consistent delivery, construction and expansion are an ongoing exercise in Ludhiana.

Mall in Patiala and Ludhiana:In Patiala and Ludhiana, the company's malls Omaxe Mall and Omaxe Plaza respectively have been enthralling visitors with wide choice in food, apparel and entertainment. They have become the hangout destinations.

Mall in Amritsar: In this Holy City and one of Punjab's most populous city Amritsar, the company's shopping malls are witnessing an influx of brands for the discerning buyers. The city is home to the holiest shrine of Sikhs - The Golden Temple which attracts tourists from all across the globe. Expansion of the International Airport and Railway Station in the city along with other infrastructure developments like highways and expressways is propelling Amritsar as an engine of growth and employment.

These cities are significant contributors to the economy of Punjab and Omaxe,through its projects, is playing a key role.

