Consultaxx: Easing lives with digital business registrations & tax solutions

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/SRV Media): Situated in Pune, Maharashtra Consultaxx, An ISO Certified Firm, has been easing citizen's lives by providing online rent agreement registrations and income tax & GST filings remotely. Due to the ongoing pandemic, every citizen is locked down.

However, many government registrations and compliances are still inevitable. Otherwise, people will pay penalties for non-compliance or risk their various rights due to a shortfall of registrations.

Thanks to firms like Consultaxx where they have combined technology and manpower at their best. This enables them to provide solutions like online rent agreement registrations without visiting a government office, free tax chat consultations, accurate tax filings from home, and much more. Consultaxx is ISO certified ASP with the IGR Department of Maharashtra with 15+ years of experience and provides 100 per cent Secure Transactions (SSL Transaction).

Started a few years back with a size of two employees, now this firm has outgrown in size of almost 50+ associates and team members, and having a PAN India presence. The firm is basically into registrations, tax compliance, and investment advisory. Serving over 1000's of clients, the firm is delivering 2X more returns than FDs just by properly advising clients of various investing options.

They are also a booming startup in helping people register their rent agreements and businesses in no time from the government authorities. It has become a helping hand to most of the ex-army men and pensioners for tax filings and investment solutions. The firm also has its charm over millennials due to its top-notch and fast processing systems and clear communications.

Consultaxx Remote Tax filing brings one of a kind solution to Tax Return Filings and compliances. The income tax return filing in Pune & Pan India is provided at very minimal cost that too with free tax consultations and expert verifications.

Consultaxx helps their clients with tax filing in just 10 minutes. Their unique process of collecting information in a secured environment through digital forms makes the process very easy. Over that, their chat and mail communications are the fastest possible compared to any other service-based firm. The company also offers free Tax Consultation from a CA, free tax planning, and free intimation & refund follow-ups. They also have three Income Tax Return Filing offices in Pune for personal tax consultations if any.

Consultaxx has also come up with Online Rent Agreement Registration. The company provides doorstep rent agreement registrations where the parties can register their agreements without visiting any government registration office. Due to the new law of the Maharashtra government, of making notary agreement as invalid document, it had been very hard for citizens to visit overcrowded registration offices and get their documents register.

However due to Online doorstep rent agreement registrations now these property owners can safeguard their ownership rights, tenants can protect their deposit money, and both parties can avoid future quarrels without stepping out of their homes.

The fantastic benefit that parties get is that they don't need to visit any government office to register and Consultaxx executives give a doorstep service for biometrics and other formalities. As of now, the Consultaxx team is available across the globe and one can register a rent agreement for properties in Maharashtra by sitting at any place in the world. The Consultaxx team visits the person for biometrics and gets the whole process done. Till now they have served NRI's in Dubai, Singapore, USA, UK, Spain. The parties only need to book the appointments and the Consultaxx team takes the whole responsibility of registering the document. Consultaxx gives you 3 sure-shot reasons to choose them over others.

1. They are ISO Certified Firm & have an expert team having experience of 15+ years hence tax solutions are accurate and precise.

2. All of their services have a single point of communication and a dedicated manager. Hence clear communications speed up the work and also many tailor-made solutions can be expected.

3. Lastly, they not only have PAN India presence but their team is present in almost all parts of the world, hence services like rent agreement can be done from any part in a hassle freeway.

"The sole reason we are in business, is to make life less difficult for our clients & we do this by providing clients best combination of our knowledgable team & advance technology. We never give a client a do-it-yourself package, where he pays for expert service and does the work himself. However, we have every process eased with technology & processed by humans, to maintain top-notch accuracy & highest customer satisfaction," said Consultaxx co-founder.

Consultaxx imparts user-friendly communication and services. Thus they have been serving the industry for more than 10 years. They are 24x7 available on chat, calls, and emails for their clients. Consultaxx has filed over 3000+ Income Tax and GST Returns, compiled over 30+ tax audits, registered 1000+ agreements, and has served more than 1650 clients. Consultaxx has gained 4.9 Google ratings with 151 positive reviews from customers around the world.

