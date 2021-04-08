Corporate Covid-19 vaccination program launched by Loop Health

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Loop Health, a health-tech company publicly launched a corporate COVID-19 vaccination program.

They are actively vaccinating employees for businesses based in Bangalore, Delhi, and Pune, with other cities coming soon. Business owners and HRs can now secure bulk vaccination slots for their employees who are aged 45 plus.

The system is set up to help employees and their families get vaccinated with a smooth and hassle-free process. The goal is to get as many older citizens back to work as possible so that the economy can continue a healthy return.

All employees are assigned a dedicated medical advisor who helps them navigate the complete vaccination journey from start to end. If patients experience any mild symptoms after the shot, they can connect with a doctor within 15 minutes, by video call on the Loop Health mobile app.

Loop's medical team is there to answer medical queries related to the COVID-19 vaccine, do's and don'ts, care-routing to vaccine centers, and post-vaccination follow-ups.

Since the launch, they have registered 50 plus companies including Helpshift, Shoptimize, and Knorr Bremse. You can register your company at loophealth.com/vaccine. The program is modeled to help the organizations provide mass vaccinations without compromising on quality care and support.

"We received numerous inquiries from our members about the vaccine program. After carefully detailing, we launched two weeks ago to meet the needs of the citizens of Pune. Then we decided to roll out for Pan-India. The response has been phenomenal and we are further looking to partner with more organizations to keep employees healthy," said Mayank Kale - CEO, Loop Health.

The program is built by strictly following all the guidelines provided by the Government of India containing the approved procedures and timeline for getting vaccinated. Loop's medical advisors ensure effective care-routing on top of the government-approved vaccination procedure.

If you are interested in this program you can visit www.loophealth.com/vaccineto sign up and learn more.

