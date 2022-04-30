Cover Genius Unveils Partnership with Pepperfry, Bringing Tailored Product Protection to India's Furniture Market

You would like to read
- Onsurity wins 'Insurtech Debutante Company of the Year' at IIA Annual Insurtech Awards 2022
- Axis Bank partners MinkasuPay for a seamless net banking experience for its customers
- GKB Opticals partners with Toffee Insurance for eyewear related Insurance Solutions
- Max Life and Policybazaar come together to enhance homemakers' financial protection with independent term insurance policy
- Embedded Finance Startup Falcon emerges from Stealth; to hit USD 30M revenue by March '23
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cover Genius, the leading insurtech for embedded insurance, today announced a partnership with the e-commerce furniture and home goods company, Pepperfry. By integrating with (https://www.covergenius.com/xcover/), Cover Genius' award-winning global distribution platform, Pepperfry can now offer personalized product protection plans directly to customers with a single API call. This partnership is aimed at bringing a seamless purchase experience for millions of shoppers.
"We are excited to partner with one of the largest online retailers in India to enhance protection options for e-commerce customers," said Arijit Chakraborty, Managing Director, APAC for Cover Genius. "Our research shows 60 per cent of customers prefer to buy protection from their favorite online retailers. With this in mind, we worked with Pepperfry to create one of the first furniture protection offerings in the region, providing customers with a more tailored experience at checkout."
Pepperfry's unique click-and-mortar structure allows customers to shop for furniture online and in-store at Pepperfry Studios. The integration of XCover protects omnichannel customers against their furniture-related worries in one seamless platform.
"The furniture industry can be highly unorganized with low customer trust," said Gourav Agarwal, Director of Partnerships in India for Cover Genius. "Our partnership with Pepperfry offers customers tailored protection and warranty offers that put them at ease when making a long-term investment. We look forward to working with other industry leaders in the Asia-Pacific region to co-create protection products that address the unique needs of any retailer or marketplace."
Hussaine Kesury, Chief Category Officer, Pepperfry said, "Pepperfry is a place where Indians shop for their homes. Providing our customers with exceptional experiences is paramount to us. Through our strategic partnership with Cover Genius, we aim to create a tailored protection for our customers where they will be able to request for multiple claims at zero added cost."
XCover is now integrated into Pepperfry's online marketplace, enabling customers in India to add protection and warranties to their online purchases.
Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded insurance that protects the global customers of the world's largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Booking.com and Agoda, Ola, Intuit, Skyscanner, and Descartes ShipRush. We're also available at Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry, eBay and Shopee. Cover Genius' vision is to protect all the customers of the world's largest online companies through XCover, an award-winning global distribution platform for any line of insurance or warranty, and XClaim, an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally.
Cover Genius and partners co-create solutions that embed protection that's licensed or authorized in over 60 countries and all 50 US States.
Pepperfry is a furniture and home goods company offering customers a diverse selection of amazingly priced home products and a consistently great shopping experience. We believe that the Pepperfry managed marketplace helps thousands of entrepreneurs and merchants to sell to millions of discerning customers across India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor