CRISIL Research Data on milk procurement by dairy companies in India

Chennai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. had commissioned CRISIL, India's largest Independent research house to conduct a market study regarding milk procurement by private dairy companies in India.
The study was initiated based on the request from R Rajasekaran, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Dairies Association for details about milk procurement in India by Private players. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. had sponsored this all India study by CRISIL.
According to RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. "The report is extensive and gives a good picture of the contribution made by private sector in the dairy industry starting from 1992 when the dairy industry was opened up for private sector. The private sector used their own risk capital without any subsidies or loss write-off by state governments and contributed to the dairy sector development. The report also highlights how the market mechanism in procurement works for cooperatives and private dairies."
Key Highlights
Private Players have a strong foothold in 8 of the top 12 milk-producing states in India
Top 12 states account for 88% of India's milk production as of 2019-20
Two third of the total milk is handled by private dairies in Tamil Nadu
Milk Procurement Scenario 2020-21 (LKPD - Lakh KG Per Day)
Annexure: (https://www.newsvoir.com/index.php?option=com_content & view=release & rid=17942 & file=1 & Itemid=37) CRISIL Research Report on Milk Procurement by Private Dairies in India
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000.
HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, Oyalo - New brand offering from Hatsun that dishes out delicious pizzas & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world.
