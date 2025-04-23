CSK Players Meet "Let's READ" beneficiaries with FedEx Cares
CSK stars players joined FedEx Cares volunteers to meet the "Let's READ" beneficiaries in Mumbai. Supported by FedEx and United Way Mumbai
VMPL
New Delhi [India], April 23: FedEx: Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.
Les's READ: United Way Mumbai's Let's READ programme promotes reading among children from marginalized communities by improving access to age-appropriate, culturally relevant books in local languages. Aligned with India's National Education Policy (2020), the initiative fosters cognitive development, imagination, and communication skills through joyful reading.
Key interventions include:
* Setting up mini libraries with 130 curated books
* Distributing individual book sets to children
* Organizing engaging reading sessions
* Training educators to make reading a fun, inclusive experience
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:35 PM IST