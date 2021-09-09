CSS Corp strengthens presence in Latin America with launch of a new delivery center in Colombia

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.csscorp.com/)CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced the launch of its new global delivery center in Barranquilla, Colombia. The new center will leverage the highly skilled local talent with multilingual capabilities to deliver technical support and IT services to customers. This move is a part of CSS Corp's global expansion strategy to address growing business needs while enhancing its nearshore capabilities. With this launch, CSS Corp now has 4 delivery centers in Latin America - 3 in Costa Rica and 1 in Colombia.

With a population of 2.3 million, Barranquilla is an emerging outsourced services hub in Colombia with an attractive business environment, ease of access, and the availability of high-quality, diversified talent, and technical skills. It had the lowest unemployment rate and the highest consumer confidence index during the pandemic and is ranked seventh among the top 25 cities in the American continent for investment promotion and strategy.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be equipped to deliver diverse and world-class services. To start with, CSS Corp will enable a 100% WFH model prioritizing employee safety and well-being. The center will employ about 150 professionals for CSS Corp's first client being serviced from Colombia, Ingenico, a global leader in payment services. The team will provide multilingual support in English, Spanish and Portuguese and will be ramped up to 500 employees over the next two years with addition of new client portfolios.

Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp, said, "We are delighted with the launch of our Colombia operations. The new center at Barranquilla will strengthen our fast-growing LATAM presence and provide additional access to unique capabilities and skills that the vibrant talent landscape in Colombia brings to the table. It will also provide flexibilities to deliver compelling value and efficiencies at scale for our global clients."

Eric Duforest, COO at WorldLine TSS, said, "The launch of CSS Corp's Colombia center is an important milestone in our expanding partnership journey with the company. This center will serve as a hub for the global Spanish language operations of Ingenico, a Worldline Brand. The customer service and helpdesk team of over 150 members will start by supporting the Spanish and Mexican customers of Ingenico in the initial phase, and will expand to other Spanish language countries in the near future."

"With a world-class telecommunications infrastructure, Barranquilla is the epicenter of human talent and good quality of life in Colombia. We believe this center will be a strategic lever in ramping our capabilities for our growing client base globally," said JayagopiAndhoor, Senior Vice President and LATAM Head, CSS Corp.

CSS Corp launched its first center in Latin America with Costa Rica in August 2013, followed by two more centers to cater to the steadily rising demand from global clients. CSS Corp Costa Rica employee headcount has grown 2.5 times in the last two and half years, crossing the milestone of 1,000 recently.

