SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Recent developments in oncology have increasingly focused on precision, non-invasive treatment modalities and structured multidisciplinary care. Within this clinical context, Dr Neeraj Dhingra, Consultant Radiation Oncology & Cyberknife Radiosurgery practising across Pune and the PCMC region, is utilising advanced radiation technologies alongside established systemic therapies to support contemporary cancer management. A central element of Dr Dhingra's clinical practice is the application of CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery, a non-invasive radiation delivery system designed to administer high-dose, targeted radiation with sub-millimetre accuracy. The technology integrates real-time imaging and robotic motion compensation, enabling accurate treatment of tumours located in anatomically sensitive regions or areas subject to physiological movement.

CyberKnife systems are available at select centres in India, including Ruby Hall Clinic at Pune, providing access to advanced precision radiotherapy without the requirement for surgical intervention. This modality is particularly relevant in clinical scenarios where surgery is contraindicated or associated with increased risk. Dr Dhingra is trained in specialised radiotherapy techniques and utilises advanced treatment planning methods supported by state-of-the-art radiation equipment. His clinical scope includes cancer treatment with highly sophisticated techniques including CyberKnife radiosurgery, IMRT, IGRT and RapidArc, allowing for highly conformal and precise radiation delivery. Advanced radiation-based approaches, including CyberKnife, are employed in the management of various tumours across the body, including brain benign tumours such as meningioma, acoustic schwannoma, pituitary tumours, glomus jugulare, AVMs and pineal gland tumours. Functional conditions such as trigeminal neuralgia, which are often severely painful and debilitating, are also treated. In addition, cancers involving the lung, liver and prostate, as well as metastatic disease at various sites, can be managed using SBRT techniques. Newer indications continue to be added based on emerging clinical evidence.

Treatment with CyberKnife is typically completed in one to five outpatient-based sessions, with each session lasting approximately 10 to 30 minutes. The procedure is entirely non-invasive and painless, allowing patients to remain fully conscious and comfortable throughout treatment. In addition to tumour control and potential curative outcomes in selected cases, CyberKnife is frequently used for symptomatic benefit, including pain relief and control of metastatic disease at sites such as the brain and bones. Timely diagnosis and initiation of therapy remain integral to effective cancer management. The availability of modern non-invasive treatment technologies has enabled earlier intervention while limiting procedural discomfort and overall treatment burden, reinforcing the importance of prompt clinical evaluation and screening.

Dr Dhingra is associated with multiple tertiary care institutions across Pune and PCMC, including Ruby Hall Clinic, and works within a multidisciplinary framework involving surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists and supportive care services. This model facilitates coordinated treatment planning and longitudinal follow-up. In addition to technological and clinical considerations, Dr Dhingra places emphasis on structured patient communication and continuity of care. Clinical consultations focus on informed decision-making, clear explanation of therapeutic options and planned follow-up, supporting patient engagement throughout the course of treatment. As cancer incidence continues to increase in India, the role of advanced, non-invasive radiation technologies is expected to expand. Through the integration of CyberKnife-based radiosurgery, specialised oncology expertise and coordinated institutional care, Dr Neeraj Dhingra's practice reflects current standards in precision oncology within the Indian healthcare setting.

