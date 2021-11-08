Cyble launches Defense Threat Intelligence Solution for law enforcement and government agencies

Alpharetta (GA) [USA], November 8 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb & cybercrime monitoring, today announced the availability of its (https://cyble.com/cyble-hawk.php" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) and defense threat intelligence solution.

This is aimed at specifically helping law enforcement and government agencies gather, analyze, and respond to the exposure of extremely sensitive information, enriched with Cyble's SIGINT analysis and research, that may have implications for national security or geopolitical ramifications. In this regard, Cyble has been working with several law enforcement agencies across the world.

Over the past few years, organized cybercriminals and state-backed threat actors have been actively targeting critical national infrastructure. Recent examples of this include the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the US, which threatened to knock out fuel supply to half of the country.

Countries worldwide have seen their governments and military networks being hacked and troves of sensitive data exfiltrated by state-backed and financially motivated adversaries. The threat here is two-fold. Threat Actors primarily target organizations designated as Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) such as power plants, nuclear installations, oil pipelines and refineries, telecom network providers, and transport networks.

Additionally, threat actors are also targeting the supply chain eco-system of these organizations, which typically comprise technology OEMs, contract manufacturers, strategic R & D partners, and IT, service providers. These attacks are carried out with an explicit intent of espionage, sabotage, as well as intellectual property theft.

Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble, says, "As Cyblecontinues on its journey to empower more organizations with early threat intelligence, strategic collaborations like these play a key role. With an exponential increase in cyber-attacks as more organizations and agencies go digital, we aim to empower our government partners with advanced threat monitoring capabilities to provide expeditious intelligence which they can immediately act upon."

Through (https://cyble.com/cyble-hawk.php) CybleHawk, Cyble is now offering deep visibility into the darkweb and surface web to unearth attacks and discover sensitive information before it can be used to compromise state infrastructure, jeopardize national security, or cause diplomatic issues for governments.

Government agencies will now be empowered to hunt for and discover sensitive strategic information that could be used to avert financial fraud, detect sensitive or strategic data exposure, and deploy suitable countermeasures. Further details on the capabilities are available here.

"Cyble is excited to be collaborating with law enforcement and governmental agencies in helping them build a more resilient cyberspace presence by empowering them with timely and actionable threat intelligence. As we expand our relationship to the government and LEA entities, we are thrilled to drive our research and intelligence capabilities to greater heights," says Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble.

(https://cyble.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the dark web. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Startups to Watch.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit (https://cyble.com)

For more information on this press release, please contact:

Medha Roy Chowdhury

EMAIL:Enquiries@Cyble.com

