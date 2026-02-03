NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], February 3: Danube Properties, part of the UAE-based real estate conglomerate Danube Group, has announced the appointment of former Australian cricket legend Brett Lee as its official Global Ambassador. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Danube's global brand presence and deepening engagement across international markets.

Brett Lee's global recognition, credibility, and strong connection with audiences worldwide will support Danube's efforts to effectively communicate its core values of performance, reliability, and innovation, while reinforcing its position as a future-focused global real estate developer.

Commenting on the association, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to aligning with personalities who embody excellence, credibility, and a winning mindset. Brett's professional journey mirrors Danube Group's culture of consistent growth and long-term value creation. As we continue to expand our global footprint, Brett's association will play a key role in strengthening our brand narrative and enhancing engagement with customers, investors, and partners across global markets."