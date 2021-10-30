Danube Properties announces the launch of the Dh475 Million Skyz Tower - The first project launch in Dubai after COVID-19

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Danube Properties, the UAE-based affordable housing pioneer and one of the most dynamic and popular private real estate developers in the UAE, today announces the launch of Skyz Tower, a Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential tower with elegantly-designed apartments, retail outlets and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding Dh475 million.

The project will be developed at the Arjan master-planned community in Dubai, close to the Miracle Gardens, opposite to Motor City, Dubai Hills Estates and Dubai Hills Estate Mall with the easiest access to Mohammed Bin Zayed highway. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties' trend-setting 1 percent payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

The announcement was made at a packed press conference attended by the largest contingent of media and cheering crowd by Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

The launch of the new residential tower comes a few days after land transaction value exceeded Dh100 billion mark in less than 9 months this year - as announced by Dubai Land Department - fuelled by strong investor interest in Dubai's real estate.

This marks the first real estate project launch after the COVID-19 pandemic and also the first project launch since the start of Dubai Expo 2020 and reflects Danube Properties' confidence in the market that is witnessing a gradual upturn.

"The launch of Skyz Tower comes 18 months after we launched our last project, Olivz - which was sold out by our team at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Due to the sell-out of all of our previous projects, we were running out of stocks - since the beginning of the year. This necessitated the launch of the new project," said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

"The launch of the new project comes after a lot of thinking and due diligence - due to the pandemic. It is being launched at a time when we have seen an increase in demand for new homes. However, we are very confident of the fast sell-out of the project due to growing demand for new off-line properties."

"Despite the challenging global economic environment and uneven global recovery from COVID-19 pandemic, we never lost our focus and continued the development and construction works of the ongoing projects. As a result, I am happy to announce that three of our ongoing-projects are being handed over in the next three months."

Three projects - out of which the recently delivered Bayz and Miraclz, have been appreciated by all the investors who had bought units in them, and Lawnz which is currently being completed for delivery will take the number of delivered units to 4,281 with sales value exceeding Dh3.5 billion by the end of this year. This will help to reinforce Danube Properties' reputation as one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio.

Skyz will be developed at a land at Arjan, close to the Miracle Garden with easy access to Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway. The tower overlooks Miracle Garden, Arabian Ranches and Motor city communities.

The concept was to create a new residential destination that celebrates Mediterranean living by maximising usable outdoor space through balconies, terraces, gardens, parks, and plazas. The tower is designed to allow maximum views and light into the scheme and creates a series of 'external gardens' distributed around the building linked by an informal route with an outdoor pool and recreation area at various levels

Skyz Tower provides holistic amenities from retail arcade, games room, kids play area, state-of-the-art health club, outdoor gymnasium, infinity pool, lilly pool with water beds, kids pool, outdoor jacuzzi, viewing deck, paddle tennis, gazebo, outdoor seating area, water bodies, BBQ area, jacuzzi lounge, party hall with billiards room, business centre and above all Sky Jogging Track.

Sky Jogging Track - a first in the region - is an elevated jogging track for occupants of Skyz Tower, that will help the residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle - in addition to the health club, gymnasium and swimming pool. This reflects Danube Properties' focus on offering the best lifestyle to the home-owners, so that they can maintain a healthy life at the most affordable price.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group says, "The launch of Skyz, is a reflection of the fact that the real estate sector is back and off-plan properties are back in demand. With the best pricing and the most convenient payment plan, middle-income families can now buy our properties with their household income and without mortgage finance."

"Dubai-based families who have so far shied away from buying properties, should now consider buying their dream home and can call the UAE their home - with extended residence visa and a more liberalised environment."

Danube Properties, part of the Danube Group, made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014, by launching the Dh500 million 171 townhouses at Al Furjan. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence I, II, III, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz and Skyz projects.

The company currently has a development portfolio of 7,002 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh5 billion. It has so far delivered about 2,155 units, with a combined sales value of Dh2.1 billion - or nearly half of its portfolio value.

For additional information on Danube Properties, visit: www.danubeproperties.ae.

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home decor and real estate development. Established in the year 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan - a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) entrepreneur - Danube Group has achieved US$1.3 billion (Dh5 billion) annual turnover in 2019.

The group's flagship company, Danube Building Materials FZCO, it is the largest supplier of quality building materials in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It provides more than 25,000 products in stock and in-house value-added services in all of its multiple set of showrooms across the Middle East region and India.

The company operates from its head offices in JAFZA with logistics facilities across the region which amounts to 5 million square feet and includes kiln drying facility, factory and warehouses of the group.

From a small trading firm, Danube has grown into one of the largest building materials company in the region, with its diversified branches worldwide including UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and India, in addition to procurement offices in China and Canada.

Danube Home is one of the largest home decor retailers in the GCC with a growing footprint across the region. Danube Properties is one of the largest private real estate developers in Dubai with a portfolio 6,194 units in 14 projects, worth Dh4.5 billion. It has delivered 7 out of the 14 projects in six years.

Danube Group has a team of 1,800 plus people working across strategic locations across the GCC and India.

