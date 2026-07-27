BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27: Darwinbox has appointed Akshay Murthy as Country Head, India. He will lead the company's enterprise growth across the country, a market where Darwinbox was built and from where it has scaled into one of the leading HR technology platforms globally. Murthy brings more than 24 years in enterprise SaaS and technology sales across Salesforce, Oracle and IBM. He was most recently Regional Vice President of Sales at Salesforce India, where he worked with enterprise customers across sectors to sharpen cross-channel marketing, customer engagement and sales productivity using data and AI. His appointment comes as Indian enterprises move AI adoption in HR from pilot projects to core infrastructure faster than most other markets. Deloitte's State of AI in the Enterprise 2026 report found close to 40 percent of Indian respondents already in significant or full use of AI, against a 28 percent global average, ranking India first among 15 countries surveyed.

Darwinbox has built directly into that shift, becoming the first HCM platform globally to launch a Model Context Protocol server, and rolling out Super Agent, an agentic AI layer spanning talent, analytics, payroll and employee support. Gartner's decision to move Darwinbox from Visionary to Leader in its 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition Suites, in a single year, was driven largely by this pace of AI innovation. "India's HR function has moved from a support role to a boardroom priority faster than most enterprises have been able to adjust their systems for," said Murthy. "I have watched large companies try to scale their people operations at the same pace as their revenue and geography, and the technology underneath them keeps falling behind. A lot of what's on the market today is AI bolted-on to systems that were never built for it, so it never really integrates into how work gets done across the enterprise. That's the gap I want to help close at Darwinbox, technology-built AI-native from the ground up, not stitched on afterward."

Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-Founder at Darwinbox, said: "Akshay joins at a transformative moment. AI is fundamentally rewriting what HR technology can do -- not incrementally better software, but a new operating layer for how organizations grow and engage their people. His track record of helping large enterprises adopt modern technology at scale makes him the right leader for this chapter. India is our home market, but what we're building here is a model for every fast-growing, multilingual market in the world." The shift underway in India is part of a wider pattern. As enterprises across fast-growing, multilingual and mobile-first markets modernise their people operations, the platforms that are built closest to that complexity and are adaptable are increasingly setting the pace for the rest of the industry. India remains the origin point for Darwinbox's innovation -- work that goes on to lead on the global stage -- and the company is focused on accelerating its growth in the region under Murthy's leadership.

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