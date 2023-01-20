Data Science: A Blazing new career choice

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Data Science is the hot favorite job option among IT professionals. Data Scientist salary in India ranges between INR 4.0 Lakhs to INR 25.3 Lakhs with an average annual salary of INR 10.0 Lakhs. Salary estimates are based on 24.8k latest salaries received from Data Scientists.

Who is a Data Scientist?

Data Science is defined as a data-driven approach to modern-day data problems using a combination of fields including Statistics, Mathematics, Programming, and Machine Learning. Data Science needs research-level knowledge and how the above disciplines can be applied to modern-day data problems. A Data Scientist derives a mathematical model using Machine Learning algorithms.

Below are the tasks a Data Scientist performs on a day-to-day basis:

- Find patterns and trends in datasets to uncover insights

- Create algorithms and data models to forecast outcomes

- Improving the quality of data with the help of Use Machine-Learning techniques

- Communicate recommendations to other teams and senior staff

- Using tools such as Python, R, SAS, or SQL in data analysis

- Stay on top of innovations in the data science field

How much does a Data Scientist earn?

According to Glassdoor, a Data Scientist earns an average of USD 122,499 in the United States. Coming to demand, data professionals are high in demand; Data Scientists and mathematical science occupations are predicted to grow by 31 per cent, while statisticians by 33 per cent by 2020 as per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data Science jobs are growing more rapidly than other jobs in the market and the high demand is linked to instantaneous digitization and the rise in big data.

How to become a Data Scientist?

Data Science has been grabbing the attention of young and experienced data professionals alike, let us tell you an effective way to become a Data Scientist.

Get a Data Science certification

The first step to becoming a Data Scientist and grabbing a job is that one should have some academic credentials to guarantee that one can handle a Data Science job. A bachelor's degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or Mathematics along with a certified course in Data Science can help you put yourself on the employers' radar.

Skills required to become a Data Scientist

To become a Data Scientist, one needs to hone the following skills

Communication Skills

As a Data Scientist, one needs to communicate with all the departments in the organization and having good communication skills help in understanding and delivering great results.

Programming Languages

A Data Scientist requires coding and programming skills will put you in an advantageous position. Python, SQL, R, and SAS are the popular programming languages that are required to operate as a Data Scientist. You can join an online course that covers all the programming languages or one of them in depth to get a grip on programming.

Data Visualization

It is always impressive to portray data in a visually pleasing way and knowing tools like Tableau, Power BI, and Excel will help your job.

Machine Learning

Machine Learning is vital for a Data Scientist as it helps you continuously improve the quality of data that you have gathered and helps in predicting the outcomes of future datasets.

Big Data

Another important aspect that employers will be looking for is familiarity with Big Data. Having Hadoop and Apache Spark knowledge will help you in bagging a job.

Internship and projects

It is paramount to have prior experience for bagging a job as the majority of employers expect you to have hands-on experience.

Interview Preparation

The Data Scientist position is highly technical and you might be facing both technical and behavioral questions from the interviewer. It is advisable to prepare well before the interview. Talking about your past projects and academic experiences will help you look confident in front of the interviewer.

