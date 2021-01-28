Datamatics simplifies document processing with a new AI-enabled TruCap+ IDP solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Datamatics, a Global Digital Solutions, Intelligent Automation products, IT Solutions, and BPM company, today announced the launch of a new version of TruCap+, an AI-enabled Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) product.

TruCap+, will allow enterprises to realize faster time-to-value and achieve greater Straight-Through Processing (STP) with accuracy. The product is closely integrated with Datamatics Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product, TruBot.

Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform comprises RPA (TruBot), IDP (TruCap+), and AI/Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. The new IDP Product, TruCap+ has several key and differentiating features, including -

* A template-free approach that reduces set up time by 30 per cent -70 per cent and delivers faster time-to-automation. Users do not need to create and maintain multitudes of document templates that escalate the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and increase time-to-value.

* Pre-built AI/ML capabilities and business rules enable automated verification and validation of data. Continuous learning and improvement based on AI/ML algorithms and user inputs. Cognitive capabilities deliver a greater percentage of Straight-Through Processing (STP) with higher accuracy, thereby reducing manual effort and saving time. TruCap+ supports multiple Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engines.

* Rapid Cloud deployment, ensuring infrastructure flexibility and scalability with increasing workloads

* An easy-to-use Configurator and a compelling User Experience (UX) that enables business users to quickly achieve document automation. Browser-based access and an intuitive User Interface (UI) ensures faster document processing.

"Enterprises struggle to process zettabytes of unstructured data with OCR engines, and scaling automation is a major challenge. Hence, the IDP market is witnessing a rapid growth at a CAGR of over 30 per cent," said Rahul Kanodia, Vice-Chairman & CEO at Datamatics.

"Our newly launched AI-enabled TruCap+ is template free, cloud-based, and will enable enterprises to processes huge data volumes with speed and accuracy," he further added.

"Enterprises' reliance on documents has not changed; it has just moved from paper to electronic formats; however, this makes it easier to apply intelligent automation. Datamatics has grasped this opportunity, and their AI-enabled IDP solution helps organizations tackle unstructured data in documents, reduce a host of errors in end-to-end processing, thereby making businesses more efficient," said Michael Azoff, Chief Analyst, Kisaco Research.

Datamatics TruCap+ is an ideal solution for your document processing and automation requirements. Datamatics was recently ranked a leading IDP vendor by analysts at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, the Quadrant SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), 2020 report can be accessed here-

