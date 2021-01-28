Datamatics simplifies document processing with a new AI-enabled TruCap+ IDP solution

You would like to read
- Datamatics launches new version of TruCap+, an AI-enabled IDP product
- Datamatics expands alliance with Ingram Micro in META region
- Datamatics hits the roof on buyback arrangement with Cignex
- TCS, HDFC, Ircon International in spotlight
- Birlasoft to serve as implementation partner for Esker's P2P and O2C solutions
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Datamatics, a Global Digital Solutions, Intelligent Automation products, IT Solutions, and BPM company, today announced the launch of a new version of TruCap+, an AI-enabled Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) product.
TruCap+, will allow enterprises to realize faster time-to-value and achieve greater Straight-Through Processing (STP) with accuracy. The product is closely integrated with Datamatics Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product, TruBot.
Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform comprises RPA (TruBot), IDP (TruCap+), and AI/Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. The new IDP Product, TruCap+ has several key and differentiating features, including -
* A template-free approach that reduces set up time by 30 per cent -70 per cent and delivers faster time-to-automation. Users do not need to create and maintain multitudes of document templates that escalate the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and increase time-to-value.
* Pre-built AI/ML capabilities and business rules enable automated verification and validation of data. Continuous learning and improvement based on AI/ML algorithms and user inputs. Cognitive capabilities deliver a greater percentage of Straight-Through Processing (STP) with higher accuracy, thereby reducing manual effort and saving time. TruCap+ supports multiple Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engines.
* Rapid Cloud deployment, ensuring infrastructure flexibility and scalability with increasing workloads
* An easy-to-use Configurator and a compelling User Experience (UX) that enables business users to quickly achieve document automation. Browser-based access and an intuitive User Interface (UI) ensures faster document processing.
"Enterprises struggle to process zettabytes of unstructured data with OCR engines, and scaling automation is a major challenge. Hence, the IDP market is witnessing a rapid growth at a CAGR of over 30 per cent," said Rahul Kanodia, Vice-Chairman & CEO at Datamatics.
"Our newly launched AI-enabled TruCap+ is template free, cloud-based, and will enable enterprises to processes huge data volumes with speed and accuracy," he further added.
"Enterprises' reliance on documents has not changed; it has just moved from paper to electronic formats; however, this makes it easier to apply intelligent automation. Datamatics has grasped this opportunity, and their AI-enabled IDP solution helps organizations tackle unstructured data in documents, reduce a host of errors in end-to-end processing, thereby making businesses more efficient," said Michael Azoff, Chief Analyst, Kisaco Research.
Datamatics TruCap+ is an ideal solution for your document processing and automation requirements. Datamatics was recently ranked a leading IDP vendor by analysts at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, the Quadrant SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), 2020 report can be accessed here-
https://www.datamatics.com/resources/analyst-reports/quadrant-solutions-spark-matrix-idp-2020?utm_campaign=TruCap-PR-Jan & amp;utm_source=news & amp;utm_medium=press-release
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor