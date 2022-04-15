Dayal Associate to launch RK Fortune Investment Pvt Ltd

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/SRV): Dayal Associate, one of India's fast-growing financial advisory firms, continues to achieve bigger milestones and set new benchmarks in the industry. The Haryana-based consultancy plans to launch RK Fortune Investment Pvt Ltd, as a part of its expansion plan. The new venture aims to empower upcoming start-ups by providing them with the necessary funding and guidance to fulfil goals and targets.

Dayal Associate was founded by Karan Ahuja and Rahul Gupta in 2019. The company has carved a niche for itself as a leading financial advisor and specializes in trading and investment consultancy. Despite being only 2 years old, the company has projected immense growth.

The firm made its first profit in 2019 when it bought shares of Idea Vodafone at INR 2.90 which scaled up to INR 11 in only six months. In the financial year 2021-22, Dayal Associate handled a delivery volume of 19,980 lakh equities and the highest delivery volume in March 2022 alone amounted to INR 6,700 lakh.

The team manages client funds for each quarter in such a way that the return exceeds the investment. Dayal Associate analyses the equity market and employs a range of investment strategies that help in generating superior returns on investments for its client. Today the firm has a portfolio of 1400+ clients and caters its services both nationally and internationally. The firm also plans to set up offices in 10 to 15 more centers in the upcoming year.

Founder and Director of Dayal Associate, Karan Ahuja had resolved to be a part of the equity market at a very early age. He began trying his hand at the share market in college and by 2018 he had set his foot into the market completely. After working as a money manager, between 2015 to 2019, for Arise Investment, SSL Investment, ABB Investment, and Upstox, he established Dayal Associate at the end of 2019 along with Co-founder Rahul Gupta, who comes from a business family. Born in Hisar, Rahul Gupta looked after the operations of a petrol pump. The ideals and discipline of running a business were ingrained in him at a very early age. His punctuality, perseverance, and client servicing abilities helped Dayal Associate create a strong clientele. With Karan Ahuja's prior experience as a seasoned stockbroker and Rahul Gupta's lineage from a business background, Dayal Associate was able to scale its potential to new heights.

Karan Ahuja said, "We have achieved our objective to make a mark in the industry in a short span of time. At Dayal Associate, we leverage my experience as a stockbroker and my co-founder Rahul Gupta's managerial capabilities to help our clients in the best possible manner."

"We are fortunate to have been blessed with a diligent and hardworking team because of whom we managed to almost double our delivery turnover from the last year", added Rahul Gupta.

Dayal Associate, the independent equity research and advisory firm, started its journey by offering advisory services on equity and insurance. The firm gradually spanned its service spectrum and forayed into trading, mutual funds, equity market, loans, and every aspect related to finance.

To know more visit: (https://dayalassociate.com/)

