Deakin University is ready to welcome international students

You would like to read
- Ravneet Pawha recognized with Women Empowerment Entrepreneur Award
- Jindal and Deakin Education collaborate to provide global opportunities for Indian students
- Idol Immigration, a platform for visa services launched
- Deakin joins with Indian partners to support response to pandemic
- Deakin University, Australia, and KPMG in India associate to offer a Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in India
New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that from 1st December 2021, all fully vaccinated visa holders will be able to return to Australia without the need for travel exemptions.
The Victorian Government has confirmed that international students arriving in Melbourne under the Government's Student Arrivals Plan do not have to quarantine, provided they can demonstrate to the Commonwealth they meet vaccination conditions.
Diversity is one of Deakin's greatest strengths, and international students are a very valued part of our community. Deakin University welcomes this plan of a graduated, safe return to study in Victoria and is eagerly awaiting the arrival of international students back to our campuses.
Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, welcomed the announcement saying, "I am absolutely delighted that from 1 December 2021, Deakin will be able to welcome international students back to our Australian campuses.
With the announcement last week that students arriving in Victoria will not need to quarantine, provided they have had two doses of a recognised COVID-19 vaccine and a negative PCR test, and the announcement that the Australian borders will reopen to student visa holders from 1 December 2021, we are now able to plan for our international students' return.
Our international students have made enormous contributions to the life of Deakin and the wider Victoria community and we are so pleased to see the return pathway open. At the end of a very challenging 20 months, this is a fantastic way to end the year."
Deakin University has taken comprehensive measures to ensure that all its campuses are COVID-safe environment which aligns closely to the Victorian Government's protocols.
Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University added, "Throughout the pandemic, Deakin has continued to engage with its international cohort by extending financial, study and community support especially to those impacted by the closure of borders. I congratulate the Australian government for a successful vaccination program that has made Australia one of the safest places to study. The re-opening of the borders is much-awaited news for our current students, partners and those exploring the possibility of studying at an international university in 2022.
With a comprehensive student services program in place to support Indian students' transition to study onshore, our staff based at the South Asia office at New Delhi would be happy to provide detailed information, including accommodation, scholarships and bursaries available for Indian students. We eagerly look forward to welcoming our new international students on-campus."
For further updates about Australia's borders and the return of international students, please email southasia@deakin.edu.au or call +91 11 26544700. You may also register for Deakin's Return to Australia mailing list: (https://www.deakin.edu.au/international-students)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor