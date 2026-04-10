NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Delta Exchange, India's No. 1 Crypto Futures and Options (F & O) exchange, has launched Spot Trading for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP), making it India's most cost-effective platform for crypto investments. Buyers benefit from zero trading fees, while sellers are charged a minimal 0.1% fee. Furthermore, Delta Exchange offers superior liquidity across INR-settled trading pairs, including BTC-INR and ETH-INR, making it the leading choice for Indian traders. This launch marks a significant expansion of Delta Exchange's ecosystem, catering to investors who seek direct exposure to major cryptocurrencies. Spot trading serves as the ideal entry point, aligning naturally with how most investors approach building their portfolios over time. With seamless INR deposits and withdrawals, users can trade entirely in their local currency, eliminating the need for stablecoins and substantially reducing the barrier to entry for Indian participants.

Users can begin with straightforward spot exposure in BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP, and seamlessly transition to advanced derivatives trading as their experience grows, all within a single platform. Users can also switch between spot and derivatives wallets, and easily see how their trading and investing portfolios are performing. Commenting on the launch, Delta Exchange CEO & Co-Founder Pankaj Balani said, "Spot trading is the most intuitive way to participate in the long-term growth story of Crypto. Our platform aims to offer Indian investors a seamless, INR-first experience. Whether you are steadily building a long-term position via spot or swiftly reacting to market shifts via derivatives, our goal is to equip every trader with a complete toolkit, spanning from spot to derivatives to algos, all on a single platform."Delta Exchange continues to strengthen India's crypto ecosystem by offering secure, scalable access and low fees across advanced derivatives products. Other innovations such as Algo Marketplace, API Copilot, alongside its Futures and Options offerings, underscore the platform's commitment to supporting the evolution of Crypto F & O trading in emerging financial centres across the country.

About Delta Exchange Delta Exchange is a FIU-India registered cryptocurrency derivatives exchange in India, offering Futures and Options on Bitcoin, Ethereum and 100+ Altcoins, using INR only. Traders can trade Daily, Weekly & Monthly expiry Options on Bitcoin & Ethereum along with Perpetual Futures with seamless INR deposits and withdrawals without any exposure to crypto assets. For each expiry, a wide range of strikes are made available to give traders more flexibility. Additionally, features like Algo Trading, Straddle contracts, API Copilot, Strategy Builder, Basket Orders, and a rich set of analytics tools are provided to help traders succeed. For further information, please visit: www.delta.exchange.

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