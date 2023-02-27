Denave earns Great Place to Work Certification for the third time

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/SRV): Denave, a global technology-powered sales enablement enterprise, today announced that it has been recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the third time. With its people-first initiatives and a strong emphasis on boosting employee engagement, this honor reflects Denave's unwavering dedication in creating an inclusive environment that promotes trust, mutual respect, high performance, and professional excellence.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Commenting on this recognition, Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Co-Founder and Global CEO, Denave, said, "We are delighted and proud to receive this certification for the third time. This recognition is emblematic of our collective spirit and adherence to the best employee-centric practices, which has enabled us to stand out not only in business outperformance but also in building a strong value-based winning culture. As a company, we take immense pride in ourselves on having a culture where all backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints are respected, valued, and encouraged, while continuing to magnify our footprint across APAC markets."

The certification process evaluates several factors that contribute to a great workplace, including employee satisfaction, leadership effectiveness, and employee engagement. Denave's employees consistently report high levels of job satisfaction and happiness and feel supported by the company's leadership.

Speaking on receiving the certification, Samriti Malhotra, VP - Global HRD, Denave, said, "Over the past years, we have introduced and implemented several path-breaking practices and initiatives to nurture talent, encourage teamwork, leadership capabilities, enabling a lasting and rewarding work experience for all. This also reflects our values and the culture we have incorporated while providing a workspace that fosters creativity, bold innovation, diversity, and collaboration, encouraging employees to thrive and deliver professionally and personally."

As we move into a new phase of exponential growth, we will continue to invest in employee well-being and development to ensure that we remain an employer of choice.

Denave was envisioned over 24 years ago with the goal to become a global sales catalyst. With deep market knowledge, superior data, and proprietary technology, our multi-dimensional service offerings help clients across diverse industries to transform their businesses and find greater sales success. We are staunchly committed to developing solution-driven strategies supported by a robust sales engine, with a presence across 5 continents, 50+ countries, and 500+ cities. Riding on the growth momentum, UDS has acquired a controlling interest in the firm, further integrating competencies and expanding our geographic presence in key markets.

