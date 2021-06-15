Deutsche Borse includes Nagarro SE in SDAX index

You would like to read
Munich [Germany], June 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, will join the SDAX index on June 21, 2021, only six months after being listed on the exchange. Inclusion in the SDAX index confirms Nagarro's growing importance in the financial markets.
On June 3, 2021, Deutsche Borse announced the result of the extraordinary review of its indices: Nagarro is one of four so-called 'small caps' promoted to the 70-member SDAX index. Nagarro was admitted based on the 'fast entry rule.' Four times a year, the stock exchange decides on the composition of its indices. Whether a company is promoted or relegated is measured by the company's stock market value calculated by the free-float market capitalization and the stock market turnover.
"Two weeks ago, we celebrated the milestone of 10,000 employees. Today, we are very pleased that Deutsche Borse has included us in the SDAX after only six months," said Annette Mainka, Custodian of Regulatory Compliance at Nagarro. "The inclusion in the SDAX should further increase the confidence of global investors in our stock. It is a confirmation of our growth strategy. It is also a good moment to recommit ourselves to creating value for all Nagarro stakeholders in the future."
Since the announcement of the inclusion in the SDAX index, the Nagarro SE share has increased in value by more than 20 per cent and was trading at its all-time high closing price of EUR 107.50 (XETRA) on June 14, 2021.
For more information, visit (https://www.nagarro.com/en)
For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
