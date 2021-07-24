Digital adoption helps ACKO auto insurance business grow 120 percent over one year

You would like to read
- 'Dilli Darlings' fame Pooja Dua to feature in the upcoming film 'Chad Chadaiya'
- UST launches Walk-In, Walk-Out frictionless shopping solution
- World's first 'Trusted Shopping Centre' marks certification for malls
- This mother-daughter duo's company Mine N Yours Wedding Show creates hassle-free wedding shopping experiences
- Varun Budhijara made his way amongst The Global Indians 2020
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Increasing digital adoption accelerated by COVID-19 has contributed to more than 120 percent increase in the number of auto insurance policies sold in Q1 FY 22 vs Q1 FY 21, by ACKO, a purely digital insurer.
ACKO's growth numbers highlight its digital-first approach from purchase to claims settlement that has put it in the lead position of being able to capture this change in purchasing behaviour, of a move to value-based purchasing and online shopping.
ACKO has posted INR 81 Cr. in Gross Written Premium in the Q1 of FY 22, registering a growth of 1.16X for their auto business when compared to the same quarter of FY 21. New customer growth from non-metro cities grew by 3.5X in the year while it grew by 2.5X in the metro cities, signalling a confirmed shift in customer's digital experiences across industries, including insurance.
The interest in ACKO insurance has risen tremendously as evidenced in its website traffic. ACKO's website currently gets over 4 million monthly users and has also seen a consistent and steady increase in traffic by 161 percent in the April-May-June quarter of FY 22 when compared to the same time period in FY 21.
ACKO is one of India's leading digital-native insurance companies. Till date, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 62+ Mn unique customers and issued 800 Mn insurance policies. Designed for the digital consumer, it offers customers a seamless and convenient platform with no offline hassles. There is zero paperwork, with everything from purchase to claims and renewals being done digitally. ACKO's differentiated direct to customer approach for auto insurance has inherent advantages over traditional channels - making insurance buying transparent and effortless.
Animesh Das, Head of Product Strategy, ACKO, said, "What the pandemic has done is accelerated the shift to digital and the comfort of transacting digitally, across generations. Since its launch, ACKO's approach of being digital first, has been the disruptor of the traditional insurance model. Adding to that the last one year has been definitive in terms of customer's demand as the convenience, value and experience of the digital medium got reinforced. We've been ready and poised to capture this growing demand."
(https://www.acko.com/)ACKO Insurance is one of India's leading digital insurance policy providers with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO's entire process is designed to provide better customer experience. ACKO executes primarily through a digital platform with no offline hassles - zero paperwork from purchase, claims to renewals. ACKO's innovative products and smart technology offerings make it stand out.
The company uses a direct-to-consumer approach for distributing traditional products, allowing for favorable risk selection and underwriting. ACKO also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products such as rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation etc in partnership with 18 plus leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and Urban Company. In a span of 24 months of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 62+ Mn unique customers and issued 800Mn insurance policies.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor