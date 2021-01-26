Director Chandrakant Singh to release debut music video

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January, 26 (ANI/PRSpot): Director Chandrakant Singh, who made a buzz with his last release Main Zaroor Aunga starring Arbaaz Khan, is all set to bring a special 2021 treat for the audience.
Having the heart of Sufi music, an ode to love at first sight- Dil Janiya features Riya Roy, Ramandeep Kaur and Alan Kapoor. The interesting part about this song is the way it came to life.
Chandrakant narrates that he had organised a New Year party with some close friends, where he learnt that Ramandeep was looking for a beautiful song for her new single. Music director Sandeep Batraa and lyricst Azeem Shirazi, who worked with Singh earlier, were also present.
They played a few of their compositions and that's how's Dil Janiya got ready and within 10 days the song was shot. Sung by Raja Hasan and Tripty Sinha, the song has been doing wonders.
"I always wanted to hit the age old love at first sight subject. And Dil Janiya exactly happened that way. The Sufi element in the song makes it more appealing and all the artists have given their best bit, making it look so beautiful. Music videos are in trend and I didn't want to miss out on them," said Chandrakant Singh.
"I have directed seven films before but since a music video is my first time, overall excitement was totally different for me. And I wouldn't have gotten a better directorial debut in that genre of work if not Dil Janiya. Looking forward to hearing more from the audience," Singh added.
The song has been released by Zee Music.
