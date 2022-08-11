Dishman Carbogen Amcis net revenue stands at Rs 541 crores for Q1 FY23

You would like to read
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 11 (ANI/PNN): Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, a fully integrated CRAMS (Contract Research and Manufacturing) company with strong capabilities right from process research and development to late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing and supply of API to innovator pharmaceutical companies, have announced their first quarter (Q1FY23) results.
Financial performance
Consolidated Q1FY23 review
- Net revenue was Rs 5,406mn for Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 5,507mn in the corresponding period of the previous year
- EBITDA stood at Rs 904 mn for Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 1,006 mn during the corresponding period of previous year
- EBITDA Margin at 16.7 per cent for Q1 FY23 as against 18.3 per cent in Q1 FY22
- Net Profit stood at Rs 40 mn for Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 160 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year
Q1 FY23Result Highlights
- Net Revenue at Rs 5,406 mn in Q1 FY23 down by 1.8 per cent YoY mainly on account of lower revenues from Netherlands business.
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis - NCE APIs and Intermediates revenue increased by 91.9 per cent YoY primarily due to:
- Increased supplies of APIs and intermediates from Bavla site driven by successful customer audits.
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis - Quats and Generics revenue increased by 7.1 per cent YoY primarily due to:
- Increased demand for these products especially in the exports market driven by exceptional operational performance by Naroda site.
- Carbogen Amcis - CRAMS revenue increased by 3.0 per cent YoY primarily due to:
- Higher Development revenue comprising 70 per cent of the total revenue for the quarter.
- Carbogen Amcis - Cholesterol and Vitamin D analogues revenue decreased by 46.0 per cent YoY primarily due to:
- Carbogen Amcis BV's Q1FY22 revenue was almost 38 per cent of the total year's revenue, thus extremely front-ended, which is not the case this year. One of the customers last year had stocked up huge amount of inventory in June quarter.
- EBITDA Margin at 16.3 per cent in Q1 FY23 compared to 18.3 per cent in Q1 FY22 due to:
- Higher energy costs and higher raw material costs impacted the cost base significantly in Carbogen Amcis BV in the first quarter as compared to last year same quarter.
- Higher logistics costs have also impacted the cost base globally.
- One time FX loss impact approximately Rs 9.00 crores as part of "Other Expenses"
