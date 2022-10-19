Diwali celebrations gets a new meaning as Nippon India Mutual Fund asks people to #ShareYourLight

You would like to read
- Diwali indulgence with Diwali hampers this year
- Sodexo India flags 25th anniversary celebrations with ambitious growth target
- Deerika Retail rings in the festive fervor this Diwali with its "Tyohaar pe Uphaar" campaign
- This Diwali, give your loved ones the gift of good health with California Walnuts
- Electronic Paradise announces unbeatable offers this Diwali and festive season, Time to upgrade your electronics and gadgets!
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/ATK): We make it a point to visit our loved ones during Diwali and these visits brighten up celebrations for everyone.
India's fastest-growing asset management company, Nippon India Mutual Fund, has launched an initiative to maximise your returns on Diwali celebrations!
Called #ShareYourLight, Nippon India has provided us with a toll-free number 1800 547 8227 where trained volunteer will assist callers with the nearest orphanages, old-age homes, women's shelters and NGOs of their choice; close to their localities.
They have put together a heart-touching TVC to dial up our good sides and motivate us to make that call! This initiative is being shared actively on social media, spoken about in mainstream media and being forwarded in WhatsApp groups.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgoCG-yV9mY)
Nippon India Mutual Fund also encourages everyone to click a selfie/ record a video of their visit and post the same on social media with #ShareYourLight so that the words spreads far and wide.
After all, what's a celebration without sharing a little festive cheer?
This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .