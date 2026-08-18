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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / CGHS reimbursement rules: The Rs 3,000 test rule & referral norms explained

CGHS reimbursement rules: The Rs 3,000 test rule & referral norms explained

CGHS has clarified when beneficiaries need referrals or prior approval for tests, follow-ups and procedures under the reimbursement rules

CGHS

CGHS

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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Government employees and pensioners covered under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) may need to be more careful about where they undergo medical tests after a consultation. The CGHS has clarified that follow-up treatment and investigations costing up to Rs 3,000 should generally be carried out at the same empanelled hospital where the initial consultation took place.
 
The clarification follows queries raised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) over recurring issues in processing medical reimbursement claims. In an office memorandum issued last week, the UPSC said it had sought clarity from the CGHS on several provisions after observing problems during the review of claims.
 
 
The CGHS has now clarified the rules covering consultations, investigations, referrals, special investigations and eye examinations.
 

When can a CGHS beneficiary get tests done at another hospital?

The basic rule is that follow-up treatment should remain with the hospital where the beneficiary had the initial consultation.
 
For example, if a CGHS beneficiary consults a specialist at an empanelled hospital and the doctor prescribes a diagnostic test, the beneficiary should generally undergo that test at the same hospital.

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For investigations costing up to Rs 3,000, the CGHS has specifically clarified that these should be undertaken at the same empanelled hospital where the primary consultation was conducted.
 
However, there can be situations where a beneficiary needs or prefers to undergo the investigation at another CGHS-empanelled hospital, healthcare organisation or diagnostic centre. In such cases, a prior referral or endorsement from the CGHS Wellness Centre is required.
 
This means a beneficiary should not assume that a test prescribed at one hospital can automatically be carried out at another facility and later claimed for reimbursement.
 

What happens if the test costs more than Rs 3,000?

The referral requirement becomes particularly important for higher-value investigations.
 
According to the clarification, investigations costing more than Rs 3,000 require a referral from the CGHS. This can include expensive diagnostic procedures such as CT scans, MRI scans and PET scans.
 
For beneficiaries, the practical implication is straightforward: before undergoing a costly investigation, it is important to check whether the required CGHS referral or permission has been obtained. This can help avoid complications when the reimbursement claim is subsequently examined.
 

How long is a consultation valid?

The CGHS has also clarified the validity period of a consultation.
 
A consultation remains valid for seven days, provided the subsequent consultation is for the same medical speciality.
 
For instance, if a beneficiary consults a cardiologist on a Monday, the consultation remains valid for the following seven-day period for the same speciality. The clarification is intended to remove uncertainty around whether a beneficiary needs to obtain a fresh consultation for follow-up treatment within this period.
 
Eye consultation fee covers three examinations
The CGHS has separately clarified what is covered under the eye consultation fee.
 
The consultation fee includes three examination procedures:
 
  • Refraction
  • Tonometry
  • Fundus examination
 
This clarification is relevant because beneficiaries may otherwise face uncertainty over whether these examinations are separately chargeable during an eye consultation.
 
Prior permission for unlisted procedures
Another important point concerns investigations or procedures that are not included in the prescribed CGHS list.
 
If a specialist at a CGHS-empanelled facility recommends an unlisted investigation or procedure, prior permission has to be obtained from the concerned department or office.
 
Beneficiaries should therefore not proceed with an unlisted procedure merely because it has been recommended by a specialist. The required administrative approval should be obtained beforehand.
 

What CGHS beneficiaries should keep in mind

The latest clarification does not introduce a blanket Rs 3,000 reimbursement cap. Instead, the amount is being used as a threshold for determining how certain investigations should be handled.
 
In practical terms, beneficiaries should remember four points:
 
Up to Rs 3,000: prescribed investigations should generally be done at the same empanelled hospital as the primary consultation.
 
Another hospital or diagnostic centre: prior referral from the CGHS Wellness Centre is required.
 
Above Rs 3,000: CGHS referral is required for investigations such as CT, MRI and PET scans.
 
Unlisted investigations or procedures: prior permission from the concerned department or office is necessary.
 
The clarifications are particularly relevant for pensioners and serving employees because medical reimbursement claims can be affected by procedural requirements, even when the underlying treatment itself is covered under CGHS.
 
The UPSC's memorandum noted that the clarifications were sought because of recurring issues arising from a lack of clarity in existing instructions. For beneficiaries, therefore, checking the referral and approval requirements before undergoing a test could be as important as keeping the medical bills and prescriptions safely.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 12:24 PM IST