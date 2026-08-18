Groww share price slips 4% on huge volumes on BSE

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) share price movement

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures , the parent company of investment platform Groww, slipped 4 per cent to ₹190.70 after over 1 per cent of the total equity changed hands on the exchange.

In opening trade on Tuesday, as many as 76.55 million equity shares representing 1.22 per cent of Groww's total equity changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

In the past month, the stock underperformed the market by falling 8.5 per cent, compared to a 0.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. However, the stock has bounced back 31 per cent from its March 2026 low of ₹146 on the BSE.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 10:18 AM, Groww quoted 3 per cent lower at ₹193.20, against a 0.44 per cent decline in the Sensex. A combined 112.35 million equity shares representing 1.8 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE, data shows.

Groww overview

Billionbrains Garage Ventures is a tech-platform and the holding company of the Groww Group. The Groww Group offers various financial services such as stock broking, mutual fund distribution and depository services, margin trading facility (MTF); personal loans and loan against shares (LAS) and mutual funds on digital lending platforms.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Groww commanded 28 per cent National Stock Exchange (NSE) active client market share with 15.7 per cent retail cash average daily turnover (ADTO) and strong derivatives presence outpacing traditional brokers as of quarter ending March 2026. The company manages total customer assets worth ₹2,958 billion. Further, a user-friendly design caters to varying risk appetites from systematic investment plans (SIPs) to Future & Options (F&O) trading.

Brokerages view on Groww

Groww continues to report strong year-on-year revenue growth, backed by rising user adoption of products and robust user activation. Its brokerage business is gaining market share across segments, with recent product launches, such as MTF and commodities, fueling further growth.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect the overall orders in the broking segment to report over 20 per cent growth over FY27-28, backed by market share expansion and improving revenue per order. The MTF segment, LAS, and wealth management are expected to provide an additional boost to top-line growth.

The brokerage firm in its Q1 result update said it has largely maintained its top-line estimates, with lower cash and derivatives revenue offset by higher MTF revenue. Analysts increased earnings estimates by 1 per cent/3 per cent for FY27/28, factoring in improved operational efficiency. They reiterated a 'BUY' rating with a revised target price of ₹250 (premised on 38x FY28E EPS).

Meanwhile, ICRA in its rating rationale said that it notes that the Group’s operating profitability remained healthy and is on an improving trajectory, despite the impact of one-off items and regulatory changes in the broking segment. Its ability to scale up the new businesses in a meaningful and profitable manner will remain a key monitorable from a medium-term consolidated profitability perspective. Additionally, its ability to maintain prudent credit costs across the lending business remains imperative.

The rating agency upgraded Groww’s issuer ratings which factors in the sustained strengthening of Billionbrains Garage Ventures’ franchise and market position in the securities broking industry through Groww Invest Tech Private Limited (GIT), its augmented capitalisation profile following the successful initial public offering (IPO) in November 2025, healthy profitability trajectory notwithstanding recent industry headwinds, and strong liquidity.

The 'Stable' outlook on the long-term rating reflects ICRA’s expectation that the Groww Group will maintain a strong market position in the equity broking business, which will continue to support its healthy profitability trajectory. Further, the capitalisation is expected to remain comfortable, notwithstanding the proposed investments in new businesses and the associated gestation period, with some of these businesses yet to achieve a breakeven level, it added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.