NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: In a moment of pride for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), its Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad, has been unanimously elected as the President of the India Chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF). Dr. Gaikwad formally assumed charge during the Council Meeting held at India International Centre, New Delhi on 9th May 2026. His tenure will be of two years. Further strengthening MSRDC's representation at the global platform, MSRDC Chief Engineer S.K. Suravase has also been nominated as a Member of the Governing Council of the IRF India Chapter. Established in 1948 and headquartered in Geneva, the International Road Federation is a non-governmental and non-profit global organisation dedicated to promoting safer roads, sustainable mobility, innovation, and world-class transportation infrastructure. The IRF works with governments, institutions, and industry stakeholders across the world to advance road safety and mobility solutions. Its India Chapter is headquartered in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gaikwad said, "It is an honour to lead the IRF India Chapter at a time when India is witnessing transformative growth in transportation infrastructure. I look forward to working with industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to promote safer, smarter and sustainable mobility solutions aligned with global best practices." Under Dr. Gaikwad's leadership, MSRDC has emerged as one of India's leading infrastructure agencies, spearheading several landmark mobility and connectivity projects in Maharashtra. About Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad Dr. Anilkumar Baliram Gaikwad is a distinguished civil engineer and public servant with over four decades of exemplary service in transforming Maharashtra's infrastructure landscape. Currently serving as Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), he leads one of India's most ambitious infrastructure portfolios.

His leadership has been instrumental in delivering landmark projects that have redefined connectivity in the state. Most notably, he played a pivotal role in the conceptualization, planning, and execution of the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg -- India's fastest expressway. As Chief Engineer and later Joint Managing Director (Engineering), he oversaw the successful delivery of this 701 km super-communication corridor. featuring 65 flyovers, 24 interchanges, six tunnels, and hundreds of underpasses, completed at record speed. The expressway now serves as a major economic lifeline connecting Mumbai to Nagpur and 24 districts. With deep experience across the Public Works Department (PWD) and MSRDC, Dr. Gaikwad has held multiple key positions including Secretary (Works), Government of Maharashtra. His contributions extend to iconic projects such as the Bandra-Varsova Sea Link, Thane Creek Bridge III, and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link.

A recipient of the Best Engineer Award from the Governor of Maharashtra (1999) and the Rashtriya Gaurav Puraskar (2005), Dr. Gaikwad is known for his engineering excellence, project management acumen, and commitment to public service. He is an active member of leading professional bodies including the Institution of Engineers (India), Indian Road Congress, Indian Building Congress, and the American Concrete Institute. Passionate about knowledge sharing, he has trained numerous PWD officers and published research on critical infrastructure challenges. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)